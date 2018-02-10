Max McHugh Splits 22.6 Breaststroke at Wisconsin Sectional Meet

Wisconsin high school swimming has moved into the Sectional round of post-season swimming, which is the last round before next week’s state championship meets, and Max McHugh has put up one of the fastest-ever 200 medley relay breaststroke splits – by a swimmer at any level.

McHugh swims for the Sturgeon Bay Co-Op, and his relay finished 1st in 1:39.61. That result was in large part thanks to McHugh, who split 22.69 on the breaststroke leg. That’s not just the fastest-ever split done by a high school swimmer, but as far as we can tell ties Tennessee swimmer Peter John Stevens for the 2nd-fastest breaststroke split on a 200 yard medley relay at any level (2016 NCAA Championships). Our research hasn’t found a split faster than Chuck Katis’ 22.64 from the 2015 NCAA Championships.

Unofficial 5-best splits in history:

Eyewitnesses at the meet said that the splits coincided with what they saw. Sturgeon Bay was in 8th place after the backstroke, but had closed the leg after the breaststroke leg.

Sturegon Bay’s splits:

Luke Bousley (back) – 29.89

McHugh (breast) – 22.69

Brock Aune (fly) – 24.30

Evan Smith (free) – 22.73

The fastest split at last year’s NCAA Championship meet was a 22.91 from Texas’ Will Licon. Licon won the 100 breaststroke title later in the meet.

McHugh, a Minnesota commit, also won the 50 free with a 20.57 and is due to lead off Sturgeon Bay’s 200 free relay and swim the 100 breaststroke.