Max McHugh Breaks National High School Record in 100 Breaststroke

2018 Wisconsin High School Swimming State Championships

February 16th-17th, 2018

UW Natatorium, Madison, Wisconsin

25 yard, prelims/finals, invitational format

Max McHugh, swimming for the Sturgeon Bay Co-op team, has broken the National Public High School Record in the 100 yard breaststroke on Friday in prelims at the Wisconsin Division 2 (small school) State Championship meet. McHugh swam a 51.62, which broke the old National Public School Record of 52.65 done by Chandler Bray of Avon High School in Indiana in 2016.

It also broke the unofficial overall national high school record of 51.84 done by Penn Charter’s Reece Whitley at last year’s Easterns meet in 51.84. Whitley’s time still stands as the National Independent High School Record.

McHugh’s previous best time was a 52.46 done in March, 2017.

Comparative Splits:

Max McHugh Reece Whitley Chandler Bray 2018 Wisconsin State Championship Meet 2017 Easterns 2016 Indiana State Meet New Record Old Overall Record Old Public School Record 1st 50 24,30 24.75 24.9 2nd 50 27.32 27.09 27.75 Total Time 51.62 51.84 52.65

Whitley will swim the 100 breaststroke on Saturday at the 2018 Eastern Championships and could take the overall (but not public school) record back. Whitley already swam one best time with a 1:43.55 on Friday in the 200 IM.

The swim also breaks the old 17-18 National Age Group Record set by U.S. Olympian Kevin Cordes in 2011 when he swam 51.76 while a freshman at Arizona.

McHugh split 23.16 on Sturgeon Bay’s 200 medley relay and also set a State Record in the 50 free with a 20.34. The old record of 20.59 was set by Tom Wanezek in 1995 – 23 years ago. He led off Sturgeon Bay’s 200 free relay in 20.38.

McHugh is a Minnesota commit.

Race video of the swim, courtesy WIAA, is below:

Another angle, courtesy Dylan Engelbright, is below: