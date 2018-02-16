Swimming on the 1st day of the 2018 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championship, an 83-year old meet for prep schools in the Northeastern U.S., Penn Charter senior Reece Whitley swam a 1:43.55 in the 200 yard IM. That breaks the National Independent High School Record in the event by almost a second-and-a-half.
The old record of 1:44.90 was swum by Curtis Ogren of Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, California in 2014.
Whitley had faster splits on each of the first 3 legs of the race, and gave up ground on the freestyle, but had more-than-enough room to go.
Split Comparisons:
|Curtis Ogren
|Reece Whitley
|Old Record
|New Record
|Fly
|23.20
|22.67
|Back
|25.79
|25.34
|Breast
|29.95
|29.38
|Free
|25.96
|26.16
|Total
|1:44.90
|1:43.55
David Nolan still holds the public and overall high school records with his 1:41.39 from 2011.
Easterns is one of the few meets that, rather than splitting by days between prelims and finals, swims the first half of the meet on Friday and the second half on Saturday. That means that Whitley still has the 100 breaststroke to swim on Saturday. He already owns the National independent and overall high school records in the 100 breast with a 51.84 from this meet last season.
Whitley is heading to Cal next season. He didn’t swim on Penn Charter’s 200 medley relay, but did split a 21.04 leadoff on Penn Charter’s 200 free relay.
Race Video:
Leave a Reply
17 Comments on "Reece Whitley Breaks National Independent HS Record in 200 IM"
David Curtiss,15, went 19.97. Faster than Caeleb Dressel at that age.
worst quality on the planet
You must have missed the Max McHugh video….
That Frogger sure does swim fast!
I guess some people still use flip phones?