Max Litchfield Joins ISL Team Energy Standard

British National Record holder Max Litchfield will be joining the International Swim League (ISL) Team Energy Standard, per his Instagram post on June 7th.

Thrilled to announce I will be joining @energystandard for the @iswimleague later this year! Our sport is evolving and I am honoured to be part of the change 🏊🏼‍♂️🔥 #isl #energystandard #skyscholarships

The 24-year-old Loughborough Litchfield is a stalwart of British Swimming, with perhaps his biggest achievement to date happening in Rio where he finished 4th place in the men’s 400m IM.

Litchfield is a 2-time European Championships medalist, having earned silver in the 400m IM and bronze in the 200m IM at last year’s meet in Glasgow. At the 2018 Swim England National Winter Championships, Litchfield also nailed a new 400m IM personal best in short course meters with his time of 4:00.18 to check-in with a new national record.

Most recently at the British Swimming Championships this past April, Litchfield crushed a big-time mark of 4:10.94, a time within striking distance of his 4:09.62 from the 2017 World Championships where he also finished 4th. His time from the British Championships remains as the 2nd fastest in the world this season and also secured his spot on GBR’s roster for the World Championships next month.

Litchfield’s Best Times:

200m IM – 1:56.64 LCM; 1:53.21 SCM
400m IM – 4:09.62 LCM; 4:00.18 SCM
200m free – 1:47.48 SCM; 1:45.16 SCM

Energy Standard’s Roster as of June 7th:

Sarah Sjostrom Chad le Clos
Femke Heemskerk Ilya Shymanovich
Emily Seebohm Danas Rapsys
Kierra Smith Andrei Minakov
Kayla Sanchez Evgeny Rylov
Rebecca Smith Anton Chupkov
Charlotte Bonnet Florent Manaudou
Fantine Lesaffre Max Litchfield
Penny Oleksiak
Imogen Clark

 

