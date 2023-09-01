Mauro Pacsi Named Assistant Coach At Iona University

Courtesy: Iona Athletics

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Iona University men’s and women’s swimming head coach Nick Cavataro named Mauro Pacsi as the program’s assistant coach. Pacsi spent last season as a student assistant coach.

“Mauro was as self-motivated as any swimmer we have ever had at Iona. He had one goal, to get better each meet,” said Cavataro. “He is a student of the sport and developed skills and the work ethic to get better in the weight room, pool deck and in the water. His used that knowledge and experience here at Iona as a swimmer with his excellent work last year as a volunteer assistant. That work in was extremely valuable to our team, as we navigated our training groups in the water, on the deck and in the weight room. He had an enormously positive impact on our entire squad. I would expect Mauro to continue to build on that base as he did as a swimmer!”

Last year, Pacsi helped lead the Gaels to a fourth place finish for the women and a sixth place finish for the men at last year’s MAAC Championship. During his time as the student assistant, the program set 10 new school records, five different MAAC champions across eight events, one NCAA B-Cut qualifier, and 14 National Invitational Championship qualifiers.

Prior to his time as a student assistant, he spent time coaching at local clubs in the Westchester area. From 2019-2020 he spent time at the Condors Swim Club running practices and giving swim lessons. In the summer of 2021 he moved over to the Larchmont Shore Club doing swim lessons specifically with younger age groups.

Pacsi earmed is undergraduate degree from Iona in May 2022. He double majored in English & Political Science. Was also a member of the men’s swimming program for four years. During his career he was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team three times & currently holds the ninth best 100 breaststroke in Iona’s history. Pacsi also earned his master’s degree in Sports Communication & Media in August 2023.