Massachusetts High School Swim Coach Arrested for Taking Inappropriate Photos

A former high school swim coach in Eastham, Massachusetts was arrested on Tuesday morning on charges that he took inappropriate photographs of teenage girls.

James Saidnawey, 29, has been charged with 2 counts of posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity or sexual contact, police said in a statement. They also indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed.

Police seized several electronic devices from Saidnawey’s home and interviewed multiple potential victims before making the arrest.

Saidnawey was hired this summer as a 4th grade teacher at Eastham Elementary School the Cape Cod area of Southeastern Massachusetts. According to Nauset Regional School District Superintendent Thomas Conrad, district officials knew about the investigation before classes started on September 16, and while he participated in some staff meetings, he never had any contact with students there.

Conrad says that Saidnawey was not involved with the Nauset Regional High School swim team.

He previously worked as a 5th grade teacher in Newton Public Schools and coached the Newton North High School girls swim team.

Prior to his one season at Newton North, was the head coach of the boys’ team at Belmont High School.

He was arraigned on Tuesday in Orleans District Court and was released on $1,000 bail. A pretrial hearing is set for November 23, according to court clerk records.