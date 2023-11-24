Marvin Johnson Outduels Johnny Crush In 100 Free At McCallie Invitational

30th Annual McCallie Invitational

November 17-18, 2023

Chattanooga, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “30th Annual McCallie Invitational”

High school teams converged for a pre-Thanksgiving showdown last weekend in Chattanooga, Tenn., as the 30th Annual McCallie Invitational ran from McCallie High School Nov. 17-18.

The field was highlighted by elite Louisville teams Sacred Heart Academy (girls) and Saint Xavier (boys), which feature the talented sibling duo of Charlotte Crush and Johnny Crush.

Charlotte, the younger of the two at 15, put up times of 51.30 in the 100 back 52.41 in the 100 fly to earn a pair of wins, adding a 49.23 100 free relay split for Sacred Heart.

Her lifetime best in the 100 back stands at 50.44, the current 13-14 National Age Group Record, while her PB in the 100 fly is 51.46.

Johnny, a 17-year-old Navy commit, won the boys’ 100 back in a season-best time of 47.31, with his lifetime best sitting at 46.55 from February.

He was also the runner-up in the 100 free, with McCallie’s Marvin Johnson earning the victory in a time of 43.72, with Crush just behind in a new personal best of 43.86.

Crush’s previous PB stood at 43.89 from February’s KHSAA Championships, while Johnson, a native of the Bahamas, has been as fast as 43.60 from the TISCA State Championships, which were also in February.

Johnson, 17, also topped the boys’ 50 free field in a time of 20.16, having logged a best of 19.87 nine months ago.

The #6 recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2025, Johnson is the highest-ranked swimmer who has not yet committed to an NCAA program.

Another top performer at the meet was Crush’s Saint Xavier teammate Thomas Mercer, a member of Virginia’s stacked 2025 recruiting class (ranked #8), who won the 100 fly (49.47) and 200 IM (1:47.61) in season-best times, with his PBs sitting at 48.48 and 1:46.37, respectively.

On the girls’ side, North Gwinnett’s Emma Reiser was among the top performers with two wins in the 200 free (1:50.60) and 500 free (4:51.87), both season-best times. Reiser is committed to South Carolina for next season.

Girls Team Scores – Top 3

Sacred Heart Academy, 450 Girls Preparatory School, 293 North Gwinnett, 262

Boys Team Scores – Top 3