Marist Swimming & Diving Went On 9th Annual Winter Training Trip

The Marist swimming and diving program went on its ninth annual winter training trip from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3 in Orlando, Florida. The Red Foxes participated in weight training, cardio and conditioning dry land sessions in addition to swimming in the Olympic sized pool at YMCA Central Florida.

Members of the women’s and men’s squads had 10 workouts in six days. The distance competitors swam more than 73,000 yards (42 miles) each over the course of the trip while the entire team ran about 1.5 miles to and from the facility each day.

Marist went to Florida for winter training for the first time in program history. The YMCA had a 10-lane pool and a diving well with four 1- and 3-meter boards. The facility also featured 5-, 7.5- and 10-meter diving platforms.

The Red Foxes will begin the second half of their 2016-17 regular season with a dual meet against Southern Connecticut State at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 in McCann Natatorium. The Red Foxes will travel to Boston College and Seton Hall on Jan. 14 and 21, respectively, for 1 p.m. contests. Marist ends the regular season hosting Binghamton at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 for Senior Day.

The 2017 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships will be held from Feb. 8-11 at the Burt Flickinger Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York.

News courtesy of Marist Athletics.