María Lenk, día 3: Pignatiello gana los 1500, Chierighini vuela en los 100

Pinheiros Rattles 4×200 Records at Brazil Trophy Night 3 It was a big night for Pinheiros Club, whose swimmers rattled a couple of South American records tonight.

15-Year-Old Yosif Miladinov Breaks Bulgarian Record With 52.32 Butterfly Bulgarian 15-year-old Yosif Miladinov blasted a 52.32 in the 100 fly – faster than the United States national age group record for 15-16s – at the Multinations Youth Meet in Graz, Austria.

American Mallory Comerford Breaks Brazil Trophy Record in 100 Free Mallory Comerford broke the Brazil Championships Meet Record previously held by Olympic champion Jeanette Ottesen.