Marco Koch Breaks Down his 1st ISL Win in Budapest (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Reported by Spencer Penland/Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

New York Breakers turn it on when they need to most, picking up a 2nd conecutive event win. After finishing 5th with a 2:06.55 last week, Marco Koch torched a 2:04.27. Last week’s champ, Matthew Wilson (London Roar) wasn’t in the race this week, LON’s Kirill Prigoda did improve from 4th to 2nd this week. Adam Peaty managed to make it a 2-3 finish for London Roar, swimming a time that also would have gotten him 3rd last week.