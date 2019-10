Marco Koch Breaks Down his 1st ISL Win in Budapest (Video)

In a turn of events, the NY Breakers have accomplished back-to-back breaststroke wins thanks to Marco Koch ’s 2-second drop to clock in a 2:04.27. However, they only scored 9 points because of a time standard deduction. The Roar had a great 2-3 finish as Adam Peaty stepped out of his element to double up to the 200 next to Prigoda.. LA’s swap for Seliskar in the absence of Licon unfortunately backfired as him and Prenot finished with a 3-point deficit from Lewisville.