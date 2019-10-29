Marco Koch Breaks Down his 1st ISL Win in Budapest (Video)

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

  • Group B, Match 2
  • Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
  • 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • ESPN3 Live Stream Links:
  • Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
  • Start Lists (pre-meet)

Reported by Spencer Penland/Nick Pecoraro

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

  1. Marco Koch (NYB) – 2:04.27
  2. Kirill Prigoda (LON) – 2:05.02
  3. Adam Peaty (LON) – 2:05.14
  4. Erik Persson (IRO) – 2:05.40
  5. Josh Prenot (LAC) – 2:06.18
  6. Andrew Seliskar (LAC) – 2:08.56
  7. David Verraszto (IRO) – 2:08.72
  8. Tomas Peribonio (NYB) – 2:12.80

New York Breakers turn it on when they need to most, picking up a 2nd conecutive event win. After finishing 5th with a 2:06.55 last week, Marco Koch torched a 2:04.27. Last week’s champ, Matthew Wilson (London Roar) wasn’t in the race this week, LON’s Kirill Prigoda did improve from 4th to 2nd this week. Adam Peaty managed to make it a 2-3 finish for London Roar, swimming a time that also would have gotten him 3rd last week.

