Maggie MacNeil Splits 45.26 to Lift LSU to a 2nd Relay Win at SECs

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At last year’s NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, not a single swimmer split faster than 45 seconds in the 100 yard freestyle. Gretchen Walsh came closes with a 46.01 to anchor Virginia’s NCAA-record-setting 400 free relay.

On Saturday, LSU 5th-year Maggie MacNeil exploded past that mark, splitting 45.26 on the second leg of the Tigers’ relay. That gave LSU a second relay title this week after having previously not won an SEC relay title since 1986.

That swim is the fastest 100-yard free split in history, surpassing the 45.45 that Simone Manuel split at the 2015 NCAA Championships. Nobody has been particularly close to Manuel’s time since. The last time someone split 45 on a rolling start at NCAAs was Taylor Rucks’ 45.65 anchor on Stanford’s 3rd-place 400 free relay at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Simone split 45.47 anchoring a 400 free relay in 2018; nobody did it legally in 2017 or 2016.

Fastest 100 Yard Freestyle Splits on Rolling Starts:

45.26 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU, 2023 SEC Championships 45.45 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2015 NCAA Championships 45.47 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2018 NCAA Championships 45.65 – Taylor Ruck, Stanford, 2019 NCAA Championships 45.74 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 2018 NCAA Championships 45.77 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal, 2020 Pac-12 Championships

On Saturday, MacNeil split her first 50 in 21.35 to the feet, coming back in 23.91.

MacNeil won the individual 100 free in 46.27 earlier in the session on Saturday.

This is MacNeil’s first season with LSU, but fourth under LSU head coach Rick Bishop – who was her primary coach at the University of Michigan for three seasons.

She has three Big Ten titles in the 100 free and was the 2021 NCAA Champion in the event as well. She has never swum a 45 before, on a flat-start or relay: her personal best is the 46.02 that won that 2021 national title.

Maggie MacNeil‘s Championship best relay split history: