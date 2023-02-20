Jonny Marshall and Scotty Buff Set for 100 Back Battle at OHSAA State Meet (Preview)

2023 OHSAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 23-26, 2023

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH

SCY (25 yards)

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) is hosting its 2023 swimming and diving state championships for boys and girls this week at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Tuesday, February 21

Boys Division II diving

Boys Division I diving

Wednesday, February 22

Girls Division II diving

Girls Division I diving

Thursday, February 23

Boys Division II swimming prelims

Girls Division II swimming prelims

Friday, February 24

Boys Division I swimming prelims (morning)

Girls Division I swimming prelims (morning)

Boys Division II swimming finals (evening)

Girls Division II swimming finals (evening)

Saturday, February 25

Boys Division I swimming finals

Girls Division I swimming finals

PREVIEW:

With four divisions, there will be a lot to follow this week at the OHSAA Championships. That being said, let’s quickly take a look at some of the top swimmers as we head into the meet.

On the of the top boys swimmers in the meet is Akron Firestone senior Jonny Marshall, who comes in as the top seed in the boys 200 free and 100 back at the Division I meet. Marshall, a University of Florida recruit, is one of the fastest swimmers in the class of 2023. He enters the meet with a 1:37.56 in the 200 free and 47.08 in the 100 back, but his personal bests are 1:36.54 and 46.46 respectively in those events.

Speaking of the 100 back, it should be one of the best races at the Division I championships. That’s because Scotty Buff, a Toledo St. Francis De Sales senior, is the second seed with a 47.32, sitting just 0.24 seconds behind Marshall. Coincidentally, Marshall and Buff are soon-to-be teammates, as Buff is also a Florida recruit. Buff is actually the faster of the two based off personal bests, as he’s been 45.72 in the 100 back before.

Buff is also the top seed in the boys 100 fly at the Division I meet, coming in with a 45.86, which is over two seconds faster than the next seed. He’s been 44.87 in the event before, a time which he swam at the Winter Junior Championships – East in December.

Another senior, Powell Olentangy Liberty’s Hudson Williams, is a top recruit in the class of 2023. The NC State recruit is the top seed in the boys sprint free events at the Division I meet. In the 50 free, Williams enters with a 19.59, which is also his personal best and was swum on Saturday at his District meet. He’s entered at 43.79 in the 100 free, half a second off his lifetime best of 43.23.

Moving to the Division II boys meet, Cincinnati Indian Hill senior Gibson Holmes is set to be a star. Holmes, SwimSwam’s #7 recruit and Swimcloud’s #1 recruit in the class of 2023, is a Stanford recruit. He’s the top seed in the 200 IM by a massive margin, coming in at 1:47.27. Holmes’ personal best is a 1:44.59, which he swam at last year’s OHSAA Championships. He’s also the top seed in the boys 100 fly at the Division II meet with a 47.75, a second off his personal best of 46.77.

New Albany senior Carly Meeting is set to be one of the top swimmers in the girls meets this week. Another Florida recruit, Meeting enters the girls Division I meet as the top seed in the 100 free and 100 back. In the 100 free, Meeting comes in with a 49.54, making her the only swimmer in the event seeded under 51 seconds. That 49.54 was swum on Saturday at her District meet and is her lifetime best in the event. She’s seeded at 53.48 in the 100 back, making her the top seed by exactly one second. Her personal best in the 100 back is 52.91, which she swam at the Winter Junior Championships – East in December.

Cincinnati St Ursula Academy sophomore Addie Robillard is the top seed in the 100 breast at the girls Division I meet, coming in with a 1:00.17. She’s the top seed in the event by over three seconds, setting her up as the clear favorite. That time is also Robillard’s personal best in the 100 breast. She comes in as the top seed in the 200 IM as well for Division I girls, seeded with a 2:01.09, another lifetime best.

Dublin Jerome sophomore Olivia Matson and Upper Arlington sophomore Hayden Hollinsworth are set for a great race in the 50 free at the girls Division I meet. Matson is the top seed, coming in at 22.98, just 0.11 seconds ahead of Hollingsworth (23.09).

At the girls Division II meet, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown junior Lilly Mehok is the top seed by a massive margin in the 100 fly. She comes in with a 53.88, nearly two seconds ahead of the next seed.

Mehok’s twin sister, Claire Mehok, is set for a great race in the 100 back at the girls Division II meet. Port Clinton junior Kami Periat is the top seed with a 55.63, leading Mehok by 0.21 seconds.