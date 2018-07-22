Madison Kennedy Posts 25.02 50 Free At NCS Senior Champs Day 3

2018 NCS LC SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Long Course Meters

Live Results

On the 3rd day of the North Carolina Swimming Senior Champs, Madison Kennedy threw down a speedy 25.02 50 free to claim victory by well over a second. Kennedy, who is a SC World Champs Silver Medalist and finished 3rd at the 2016 Olympic Trials, has a personal best of 24.32 from the 2016 Trials. Her time ties for her 2nd fastest of the season, behind her 24.88 from April. Kennedy is seeded 8th at Nationals next week, where the 50 free is going to be held on the final day.

Former Yale sprint star Aaron Greenberg posted a lifetime best to take the men’s 50 free. Greenberg swam a 22.61, knocking .02 seconds off his previous personal best of 22.63, which he swam at the Indianapolis Pro Swim Series back in May. Greenberg is not swimming at Nationals next week, but time would have seeded him 18th.

William Chan (SwimMAC Carolina) swam to victory in the men’s 200 breast, touching in 2:18.87. That time marks Chan’s first ever sub-2:20 performance, coming in well under his previous best of 2:21.78. He swam a good race, splitting 30.81, 35.24, 35.99, and 36.83 respectively.

OTHER DAY 3 WINNERS: