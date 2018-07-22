Nicholas McDowell Swims 3:56 400 Free At Indiana Senior Champs Day 3

2018 INDIANA SENIOR STATE – LCM

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Counsillman-Billingsley Natatorium, Bloomington, IN

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, Search “2018 Indiana Senior State – LCM”

Webcast

The 3rd day of the Indiana Senior Champs featured the 200 fly, 100 back, 400 free, and 200 breast. Nicholas McDowell (Boilermaker Aquatics) took the men’s 400 free with a 3:56.40, knocking 2.56 seconds off his previous best time of 3:58.96. McDowell was out pretty fast, hitting the 200 mark in 1:55.85, and coming back in 2:00.55.

Brock Brown (Indiana Swim team) posted a 2:20.45 to win the men’s 200 breast. He swam a pretty tightly split race, going out in 1:08.55 (32.55/36.00), and came back in 1:11.90 (36.17/35.73). That time marked a significant 5 second drop from his previous best time of 2:25.33.

Max Miranda (Unattached) took the men’s 200 fly with a 2:02.63. Miranda’s time was off his personal best of 1:59.40, which he swam back in 2015. He was out in 58.61 (27.44/31.17), and came back in 1:04.02 (32.05/31.97). Miranda hadn’t swum the 200 fly since 2016, where he went 2:01.62.

OTHER DAY 3 WINNERS: