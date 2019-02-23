Madeline Kline Grabs Crucial Diving Finals Spot for NC State at ACCs

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the conclusion of the women’s 1-meter diving preliminaries, A monster performance from NC State junior Madeline Kline might have just sealed up the women’s ACC team championship for the Wolfpack.

Kline already won the platform title earlier in the meet, but wasn’t as good on the 3-meter, missing the points all together. She put up one of the highest point totals of her career in the 1-meter preliminaries, however, including career-bests in two of her dives, to qualify for the A final in 4th position.

Virginia’s 3 divers, meanwhile, finished 10th (Sydney Dusel), 18th (Kylie Towbin), and 29th (Kirsten Parkinson). After scoring 53 points on the 3-meter springboard and 43 on the platform, that leaves Virginia with just 24 points on the 1-meter. NC State has a minimum of 9 points already locked up, and barring a disqualification in finals, Kline will score a minimum of 22 points (by her 4th seed, that would be 26). So, that gives the Wolfpack a minimum of 31, and maximum of 41, points in the event, and puts them +7 in an event where Virginia could have easily gone +35 or more.

Before diving and relays, but including mile seeds, Virginia was projected to have a 35-point gap to make up on NC State. With NC State as relay favorites, they would have been depending on diving for much of the gap. The scoring is still too close (~45 points) to declare NC State the champions before the final session, but at this point it would take something pretty miraculous for the Cavaliers to mount a final-session charge.