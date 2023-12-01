Luke Stibrich Hits 1:37.46 200 Free PB At TISCA Gulf Invite

TISCA – Gulf Invitational (Shenandoah)

November 16-17, 2023

Shenandoah, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “TISCA-Gulf Invite 2023

The 2023 TISCA-Gulf Invite took place this past week in Shenandoah, Texas. This meet was one of many that TISCA hosts across the state each November. They serve as the high school equivalent of “mid-season” meets for Texas high schools.

The Woodlands High School swept the team titles. The girls dominated with a 413-point margin of victory, while the boys took 1st by a 57-point margin.

Top 3 Teams – Girls:

The Woodlands High School – 703 Tompkins High School – 290 Humble Atascocita – 180

Top 3 Teams – Boys:

The Woodlands High School – 421 Humble Atascocita – 364 Tompkins High School – 340

Girls’ Recap

The Woodlands dominated the girls’ side of the meet from start to finish, winning all three relay events and all individual events, including 1-meter diving (Shannon Waldron, 411.60 points).

The Woodlands was led by senior Zoe Nordmann, who won both the 200 and 500 freestyle. The Northwestern commit took a second off her personal best in the 200 free (1:48.32), then logged a season best time of 4:50.80 to win the 500 by five seconds.

Also winning both of their individual events for The Woodlands was sophomore Brooke Miller and senior Evy Riederer. Miller swept the sprint freestyle events, hitting a season best of 23.42 in the 50 and personal best of 50.53 in the 100. Miller was the runner-up in these events at this meet a year ago.

Riederer, who is headed to Florida State next fall, was the top finisher in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. She posted a 2:03.96 in the 200 IM, putting her about three seconds off her personal best time from last December. In the 100 breast, she recorded a season best time of 1:03.44 in prelims, then was slightly slower in finals (1:04.20).

Other Event Winners:

Lily Wiles dropped nearly a second from her personal best time en route to winning the 100 fly (56.15).

The 100 backstroke went to Dartmouth commit Maria Uranga, who logged a 56.79 in finals.

Boys’ Recap

Although the boys’ meet was much closer, The Woodlands still decisively won with six event wins, including both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.

Michigan recruit Tyler Tannenberger delivered a victory for The Woodlands in the 100 breaststroke. He stopped the clock at 54.83, narrowly missing his personal best for 54.61 from Winter Juniors last December.

Also contributing individual wins for The Woodlands was senior Ryan Rautenbach and junior Wesley Foster. Rautenbach, a Texas A&M commit, clocked a personal best time of 45.81 to take the 100 free. Foster also established a best time en route to his victory in the 100 fly, going a 48.79 to win the event by over a second.

Oak Ridge freshman Micah Tennison had a fantastic swim to win the 500. The 14-year-old clocked a 4:38.35, marking a three second drop from last December. Tennison also established a best time in the 200 free, going a 1:43.21 for 9th.

Tennison’s teammate Caleb Rojas added another win for Oak Ridge in the 100 backstroke, as he put up a best time of 50.09 in finals.

The 200 freestyle went to Summer Creek senior Luke Stibrich, who touched 1st in a personal best time of 1:37.46. Stibrich, a Texas commit, entered the meet with a best time of 1:37.86, and was a 1:37.92 around this time a year ago.

Other Event Winners: