Brisbane Aquatic Center Will Host 2024 Australian Olympic Trials in June

Swimming Australia has announced the Brisbane Aquatic Center as the host of the 2024 Australian Olympic and Paralympic trials from June 10th-15th, 2024.

One of the last Olympic Trials meets in the world (and one of the last countries to announce their Olympic Trials meet), this will serve as the sole selection event for the Australian swimming team that will compete in the Paris Olympic Games.

The pool will also host the 2025 Australian Age and Open Championships in April.

“There is no bigger, more exciting, everything-on-the-line selection event in this country than the Swimming Trials and we are incredibly excited for the trials to return to Brisbane and, in partnership with (Tourism Events Queensland) and (Brisbane Economic Development Agency), to deliver a world-class event,” Interim Swimming Australia CEO Steve Newman said.

“The Brisbane Aquatic Centre is synonymous with the sport of swimming, and this is the chance to see athletes from the number one swimming country in the world have their final hit out before the Olympic and Paralympic Games – and thanks to our broadcast partnership with Nine all events will be broadcast or streamed live on free to air television.”

Organizers estimate that 7,500 people will attend the meet and create a $10 million impact on the local economy.

The Paralympic team will be announced on deck on June 14 and the Olympic team will be announced on deck on June 15.

The Brisbane Aquatic center can seat up to 4,350 spectators along two sides of the 50 meter competition course. The venue will be used for diving, artistic swimming, and water polo during the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

The choice of Brisbane is fitting given the current concentration of power in Australian swimming to the state of Queensland. That includes swimmers like Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell, Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown, Cam McEvoy, Flynn Southam, Sam Short, Isaac Cooper, and Ben Armbruster, among others.

Selection Procedure

The first and second place finishers who equal or better the Swimming Australia-set time in the ‘A’ final will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Swimming Australia times are set at a higher standard than the World Aquatics/IOC ‘A’ standards.

Swimming Australia has the ‘absolute discretion’ for nominating athletes for relay selection, though they must compete in the ‘A’ Final of an individual relay stroke and distance at the Trials meet.

Swimming Australia Paris 2024 Olympic Selection Criteria