Luis Martinez Breaks Guatemalan Record in 100 Fly, Misses FINA “A” Cut

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES- KNOXVILLE

January 9-12, 2018

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

50m (LCM) pool

Guatemalan swimmer Luis Martinez broke his own National Record in the 100 fly this week at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. He swam a 52.14, which broke his old mark of 52.18 set at the 2017 World Championships where he finished 21st in the event.

Martinez, a former Auburn swimmer, holds 8 individual Guatemalan Records in long course (the country doesn’t publish short course records). That ties Valerie Gruest, who also trains in the U.S. at Northwestern, for the most of any swimmer in the country.

Martinez also swam the 50 free (22.97 in finals for 7th place) and 50 fly (23.60 to win in finals) this week in Knoxville. The 50 fly was his, and Guatemala’s, best finish at the 2017 World Championships, when he took 18th, but he missed his National Record of 23.26 in that event.

Martinez would also swim a 100 fly time trial at the meet where he touched in 52.30. He was likely chasing the FINA “A” standard for both the World Championships and Olympic Games which sits at 51.96.