Fong Goes 45.5 100 Fly, Breaks Subirats Pool Record as UVA Sweeps VT

University of Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, January 12th, 2019

Aquatics & Fitness Center Pool, Charlottesville, VA

SCY

Dual meet

Final Results

Scores Women: UVA 171, VT 115 Men: UVA 159, VT 140



The Virginia Cavaliers toppled the Virginia Tech Hokies in both men’s and women’s competition today in UVA’s final home dual of the season.

Virginia seniors Zach Fong and Bryce Keblish wanted to do something special for their last home meet ever. With UVA’s victory securely in hand, the Cavaliers exhibitioned the 100 fly, and Fong and Keblish donned tech suits with a specific goal in mind – pushing each other to take down the school and pool records.

Fong succeeded, dropping a stunning 45.53 swim that broke his own school record of 45.73 from last year’s NCAAs, as well as the previous pool record of 46.1, set by Venezuelan Olympian Albert Subarits back in 2016.

Fong was well aware that Subirats, now an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, was on deck; the two are friends and actually had trained together during Fong’s freshman year. UVA’s head coach at that time, Augie Busch, had been an assistant at Arizona when Subirats swam there.

That time of 45.53 moves Fong to 4th in the NCAA this season and would have been enough to secure a B-final appearance at NCAAs last season. Fong finished 17th at NCAA season while setting that school record time.

The Virginia men got double victories from Fong (100/200 fly), Keefer Barnum (100/200 breast), and Brendan Casey (500/1000 free).

Virginia Tech held tough in a few key events, with freestylers Ian Ho and Lane Stone earning wins in the 50 free and 200, respectively. Additionally, Ho split 43.77 and Stone anchored in 44.01 as the Hokies won the 400 free relay by a scant 0.01s in a thrilling conclusion.

On the women’s side, there wasn’t anything quite as compelling as Fong’s swim, time-wise, but the Cavalier women were more dominant in there win, taking every single event, and sweeping the top 4 spots in several of them.

Paige Madden led UVA with three individual victories, taking the 1000 free, 200 fly, and 200 back. Morgan Hill took the 200 free and the 100 fly, and split 21.60 to anchor the medley relay, and 49.35 on the 2nd leg of the 400 free relay. Diver Sydney Dusel swept the 1m and 3m diving events, tying with fellow Cavalier Kylie Towbin in the later.

University of Virginia Release

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- Senior Zach Fong (Moorestown, N.J.) led the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams on Saturday (Jan. 12) as both programs captured a win against Virginia Tech to cap the team’s last home meet of the season. The No. 11 Virginia women topped Virginia Tech 171-115, while the No. 16 Cavalier men defeated the Hokies 159-140.

Fong led the Cavaliers in the meet, capturing a school and pool record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 45.53. Junior Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.) and Kylie Towbin (New Canaan, Conn.) also had a record setting day, tying for the Aquatic and Fitness Center record on the 3m board. Both Dusel and Towbin finished with a score of 367.5.

Dusel went on to win the 1m dive with a score of 315.45.

“I’m proud of our teams today, backing up the energy, hype and performance from yesterday against Tennessee,” head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “It’s always tough to go back-to-back duals and match the emotion and performances, and our teams are doing well with that. We had a lot of emotions today as we celebrated the last home competition for 15 of our seniors. They’ve led this program all year and we are excited to have them push us through the championship season.

“We had some great performances today and a handful of pool records. We also had a wild diving tie that ended in a pool record.”

The women’s team won 14 events during the day in addition to the wins on the boards. Sophomore Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.) captured a first-place finish in three events, topping the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:59.58, 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:57.62 and 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:03.34. Junior Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.98 and the 100-yard butterfly 53.18.

Additionally, senior Eryn Eddy (Loveland, Colo.) won the 100-yard freestyle (50.56), junior Mary Claire Tansill (Bristow, Va.) won the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.79), sophomore Anna Pang (London) won the 50-yard freestyle (23.44), and freshmen Julia Menkhaus (Charlotte, N.C.) and Kaki Christensen (Darien, Conn.) won the 100-yard backstroke (55.10) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.05), respectively. Sophomores Emma Seiberlich (Audubon, Pa.) and Abby Richter (Henderson, Nev.) closed the individual events with a win in the 500-yard freestyle (4:51.27) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.14), respectively.

The women swept the relay events with sophomore Caroline Gmelich (Rumson, N.J.), freshman Alexis Wenger (Detroit, Mich.), Pang and Hill swimming a time of 1:38.83 in the 200-yard medley relay and redshirt junior Megan Moroney (Deerfield Beach, Fla.), Hill, Eddy and sophomore Kyla Valls (Miami, Fla.) recording a time of 3:21.38 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

On the men’s side, Fong captured his second first-place finish of the meet in the 200-yard butterfly, recording a time of 1:45.55. Redshirt senior Brendan Casey (Santa Monica, Calif.) placed first in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:08.78 before racing to the wall for a win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:24.27. Sophomore Keefer Barnum (Louisville, Ky.) recorded a pair of wins, capturing the top time in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.74 and the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:59.28.

Junior Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain) paced the 100-yard backstroke (48.41), while junior Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.) won the 100-yard freestyle (44.49).

The men’s team of Clark, Barnum, Fong and Baker swam a time of 1:27.43 for first place in the 200-yard medley relay.

“Next, we head on the road in two weeks to face some rivals just to the south in North Carolina, which will be another tough back-to-back battle like this weekend” DeSorbo said. “It’ll be fun to make the trip back down Tobacco Road. But for now, we will enjoy these wins and then get back to work on Monday.”

Virginia will return to action on January 25 as the team competes against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Virginia Tech Release

Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Tech men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams fell to in-state rival No. 11/16 Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virgina. Tech’s men faltered against the 16th-ranked ‘Hoos, 159-140 while the women fell 171-115 to 11th-ranked UVA.

HOKIES MEN

The Virginia Tech men turned in top finishes in seven events against the ‘Hoos beginning with Lane Stone in the 200 freestyle as he turned in a time of 1:37.36. Teammate Norbert Szabo added a third place finish in the event, finishing just over a second behind at 1:38.53.

The Hokies followed up with second place finishes as Jake Lamparella turned in a time of 48.75 in the 100 backstroke and newcomer Antani Ivanov added a 1:45.98 in the 200 butterfly. Keith Myburgh also had a second-place finish with 9:16.07 in the 1000 freestyle.

Tech and UVA kept it close on the men’s side throughout the meet and the Hokies added more points with a one, two finish in the 50 freestyle led by Ian Ho’s 20.21. David Herbert placed just behind with 20.46.

Lamparella added another top-three finish as he took third in the 100 freestyle with a time 44.83. The Hokies clinched another win off Sam Tornqvist’s 1:45.61 in the 200 back; he outpaced the field by more than three seconds. Stone gave Tech a second-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 4:24.36.

Virginia exhibitioned the 100 butterfly, but the Hokies were led by Ivanov with a time of 48.41. Tech followed up with Szabo’s top finish in the 200 IM, turning in a time of 1:48.37. He was followed in second place by Tornqvist’s 1:50.03.

The Hokies wrapped up the meet with a win in the 400 free relay as Lamparella, Ho, Thomas Hallock and Stone had a time of 2:56.70.

On the boards, Ben Schiesl gave a pair of first place performances, winning both the 1-meter (344.40) and the 3-meter (396.30). Freshman Noah Zawadzki added third place finishes in both events, turning in scores of 320.63 and 367.50, respectively.

HOKIES WOMEN

Reka Gyorgy got the Hokies off to a good start as she placed third in the 1000 freestyle with a 10:10.98. Joelle Vereb added a second-place time of 1:02.93 in the 100 breaststroke for the Hokies.

In the 200 butterfly, Tech turned in a pair of top-three times as Leah Rogers was second in a time of 2:04.20. Molly Sheffield finished just back with a time of 2:04.63. Anna Landon followed up with a 23.51 second place finish in the 50 freestyle.

The Hokies failed to place in the top three in the next couple of events as Virginia began to pull away. UVA exhibitioned the final four events of the meet, beginning with the 500 freestyle.

Gyorgy led the Hokies in two of the final events, she had a time of 4:57.88 in the 500 freestyle and turned in a 2:05.92 in the 200 IM. Vereb led Tech in the 100 fly with a time of 54.88.

Ashlynn Peters was the top finisher on the boards for Tech. She placed second in the 1-meter with a score of 303.30 and turned in a 323.63 on the 3-meter for third.

UP NEXT: Virginia Tech will be back in the pool on Jan. 19 when the Hokies host James Madison, George Washington and Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 19. It will also be Senior Day at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center with Tech recognizing its 12 graduates prior to the start of the meet.

HOKIES TOP-3s

200 Medley Relay

Women: 3rd – Emily Meilus , Joelle Vereb , Kayla Purcell , Anna Landon – 1:42.25

Men: 3rd – Jake Lamparella , Norbert Szabo , Antani Ivanov , Ian Ho – 1:28.07

1000 Freestyle

Women: 3rd – Reka Gyorgy – 10:10.98

Men: 2nd – Keith Myburgh – 9:16.07

200 Freestyle

Men: 1st – Lane Stone – 1:37.36 | 3rd – Norbert Szabo – 1:38.53

100 Backstroke

Men: 2nd – Jake Lamparella – 48.75

100 Breaststroke

Women: 2nd – Joelle Vereb – 1:02.93

200 Butterfly

Women: 2nd – Leah Rogers – 2:04.20 | 3rd – Molly Sheffield – 2:04.63

Men: 2nd – Antani Ivanov – 1:45.98

50 Freestyle

Women: 2nd – Anna Landon – 23.51

Men: 1st – Ian Ho – 20.21 | 2nd – David Herbert – 20.46

100 Freestyle

Men: 3rd – Jake Lamparella – 44.83

200 Backstroke

Men: 1st – Sam Tornqvist – 1:45.61

500 Freestyle

Women: * 1st – Reka Gyorgy – 4:57.88 | 2nd – Loulou Vos – 4:59.31 | 3rd – Jeanna Beattie – 5:01.11

Men: 2nd – Lane Stone – 4:24.36

100 Butterfly

Women: * 1st – Joelle Vereb – 54.88 | 2nd – Kayla Purcell – 55.75 | 3rd – Molly Sheffield – 56.06

Men: * 1st – Antani Ivanov – 48.41 | 2nd – Blake Manoff – 48.70 | 3rd – Norbert Szabo – 48.82

200 IM

Women: * 1st – Reka Gyorgy – 2:05.92 | 2nd – Jessica Beattie – 2:08.52 | 3rd – Emily Meilus – 2:09.22

Men: 1st – Norbert Szabo – 1:48.37 | 2nd – Sam Tornqvist – 1:50.03

400 Free Relay

Women: * 1st – Anna Landon , Kayla Purcell , Alex Slayton , Loulou Vos – 3:29.75

Men: 1st – Jake Lamparella , Ian Ho , Thomas Hallock , Lane Stone – 2:56.70

3rd – Henry Claesson , David Herbert , Blake Manoff , Antani Ivanov – 3:02.20

1-Meter Diving

Women: 2nd – Ashlynn Peters – 303.30

Men: 1st – Ben Schiesl – 344.40 | 3rd – Noah Zawadzki – 320.63

3-Meter Diving

Women: 3rd – Ashlynn Peters – 323.63

Men: 1st – Ben Schiesl – 396.30 | 3rd – Noah Zawadzki – 367.50

* indicates UVA exhibitioned the event