Luan Grobbelaar Takes a Pair on Day 2 of Victoria Age Champss

2018 Victoria Age Championships Day 1 Recap

7 th December – 11 th December

December – 11 December Melbourne, Australia

LCM (50m)

More records fell on Day 2 of the Victorian Age Championships, again spearheaded by a New Zealand swimmer.

South African-born Luan Grobbelaar powered his way to a win in the 16-year boys 400IM. He took gold in an enormous 5 second meet record swim of 4:23.95. The time was also an unofficial New Zealand age record by close to 2 seconds – he lives and trains in New Zealand but represents South Africa internationally, and as such isn’t eligible for New Zealand records. Grobbelaar also took a comfortable win in the 16-year boys 100 Breaststroke taking gold by over 2 seconds (1:04.24).

Nanami Suga of Itoman had two dominant victories in the 12-year girls’ category. Her first gold came in the 200 IM by over 5 seconds (2:32.04). She backed it up with another comfortable win later in the night taking gold in the 200 backstroke (2:27.81).

Phoebe Ricker of MLC also had a double victory taking gold in the 16-year girls 100 breaststroke (1:11.54) and the 400 IM (5:05.09).

14-year-old William Petric swum an impressive 2:23.92 in the 200 breaststroke in an almost 10 second blowout. The time narrowly missed the Victorian age record (2:22.29).

Fresh off representing Australia at Junior Pan Pacific’s in August, Silas Harris with a 3 second lifetime best and gold in the 17-year boys 400 freestyle (3:53.37) over fellow Australia representative Brendon Smith (3:56.78)