LSU’s Brooks Curry, Maggie MacNeil Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Brooks Curry, LSU

Curry, a senior from Atlanta, Ga., claimed two individual wins and was a part of a winning relay in the dual meet win over South Carolina. Curry won the 50 free with a time of 19.45 and the 100 free with a time of 43.25. He also swam the second leg of the first-place 400 free relay (2:58.09/19.80) to secure the victory for the Tigers.

Men’s Diver of the Week

Charley Bayer, South Carolina

Bayer, a freshman from Grand Rapids, Mich., earned his first collegiate win in the 1-meter springboard with his score of 363.53 against LSU. Bayer was run

Men’s Freshman of the Week

Levi Sandidge, Kentucky

Sandidge, a freshman from Richardson, Texas, won three individual events in his collegiate debut against Indiana. Sandidge won the 1000 free (9:02.22), the 500 free (4:25.05) and the 400 IM (3:53.57). His time in the 1000 free put him fourth on the UK all-time list in the event.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Maggie MacNeil, LSU

MacNeil, a fifth-year senior from London, Ontario, Canada, earned three individual wins and was a part of a winning relay in last week’s dual meet at South Carolina. MacNeil broke school records with her top times of 21.90 in the 50 free and 50.84 in the 100 fly. She also touched the wall first in the 100 back (53.51) and swam the third leg of the first-place 200 medley relay (1:40.07/22.29).

Women’s Diver of the Week

Brooke Schultz, South Carolina

Schultz, a graduate student from Fayetteville, Ark., posted her second springboard sweep of the season with her performances in the dual meet victory over LSU. Schultz finished with a score of 336.45 in the 1-meter and a score of 391.28 in the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week

Amy Riordan, South Carolina

Riordan, a freshman from Martinez, Ga., won the 200 free (1:48.87) in the dual meet victory over LSU. Riordan was the runner-up in the 500 free (4:59.49) and swam the second leg of the winning 400 free relay (3:21.73/50.51).