Daily Swim Coach Workout #797

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 20 Yards

The Workout

“Focus on your goals and ambitions and less on people and things that are counterproductive. A few simple disciplines practiced everyday along with the right mindset will eventually give you the results you desire.” ~ Germany Kent

18:00 WUTS: 12 J’s, T-Spine, PVC, Prehab, Leg & Arm Swings, Jump Rope

600 mix= 100 Ch D/200 Ch K/300 Ch S

10 x 40 @ :50 SKIPS

4x

4 x 100 @ 1:30 Odd Rd: Fr K w/board/Even Rd: Ch K

5 x 60 @ 1:00 Odd Rd: BC3P/Even Rd. Ch P

1 x 60 @ 1:15 REC



6x w/fins

2 x 20 @ :30 STL Fly Shooter K

2 x 20 @ :30 STL RFly Shooter K

2 x 40 @ :50 Fr/Ch w/ OLY Details

1x

5 x 200 @ 2:45 Prime Build

6 x 100 @ 1:20 Prime EN2

10 x 40 @ :45 Prime EN3

????

400 RIMO REC 50 K/25 D/25 S