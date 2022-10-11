Daily Swim Coach Workout #797

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 20 Yards
The Workout
“Focus on your goals and ambitions and less on people and things that are counterproductive. A few simple disciplines practiced everyday along with the right mindset will eventually give you the results you desire.” ~ Germany Kent
18:00 WUTS: 12 J’s, T-Spine, PVC, Prehab, Leg & Arm Swings, Jump Rope
600 mix= 100 Ch D/200 Ch K/300 Ch S
10 x 40 @ :50 SKIPS
4x
4 x 100 @ 1:30 Odd Rd: Fr K w/board/Even Rd: Ch K
5 x 60 @ 1:00 Odd Rd: BC3P/Even Rd. Ch P
1 x 60 @ 1:15 REC
6x w/fins
2 x 20 @ :30 STL Fly Shooter K
2 x 20 @ :30 STL RFly Shooter K
2 x 40 @ :50 Fr/Ch w/ OLY Details
1x
5 x 200 @ 2:45 Prime Build
6 x 100 @ 1:20 Prime EN2
10 x 40 @ :45 Prime EN3
????
400 RIMO REC 50 K/25 D/25 S
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
