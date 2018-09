Louisville Schedule with No Shortage of Power 5 Match-Ups

The Louisville Cardinals have a very tough schedule ahead of them for this year. Led by Mallory Comerford on the women’s side and Zach Harting on the men’s, the Cards have plenty of fantastic racing opportunities ahead of them.

The season will begin with a home contest against Xavier, before the men and women split up for October tests. The men face Ohio State and Texas A&M at OSU — a big meet featuring a top-three B1G team and an A&M squad that clipped the eventual NCAA Champs Texas in a fiery dual meet. Meanwhile, the women will head south for the SMU Classic, which will include tough competition from several teams, including ACC powerhouse Virginia and west coast juggernauts USC.

Things do not slow down at all as the Cards head towards mid-season, as they’ll travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee then double back to defend their home pool in a two-day challenge against Virginia. A select few will race at the ACC/B1G challenge following the UVA weekend, and then the Cards will move right into the Indiana Invite, a high-profile mid-season invite featuring hosts IU, Arizona State, NC State, and the Purdue women.

Louisville’s back half isn’t any less exhausting, with meets lined up against Mizzou, Northwestern, Kentucky, and then a final dual match-up with Indiana.

The ACC Champs are February 20-23 for the women and February 27 – March 2 for the men, both in Greensboro. The NCAA Champs are going to be in Austin for both the men’s and women’s meets, with the women’s running March 20-23 and the men’s 27-30.

2018-19 Swimming & Diving Schedule