Louisville Downs Missouri in Home Dual Meet

LOUISVILLE VS. MISSOURI

Results

Hosted by

Friday, Janury 6th-Saturday, January 7th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

Men- Louisville 224, Missouri 147

Women- Louisville 249, Missouri 123

The Louisville Cardinals hit the road for a dual meet with the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, bringing home the team victory on both sides. All-American Mallory Comerford played a big role in the women’s victory, sweeping the 50 through 200 freestyles. On day 1, she was the only woman sub-50 in the 100 free, winning in 49.60. Comerford turned in a 1:48.72 to take her first win of day 2 ahead of teammate Abbie Houck (1:49.13). She then touched out freshman teammate Avery Braunecker in the 50 free, winning her 3rd race of the meet with a quick 23.25 to Braunecker’s 23.36.

Breaststroker Carlos Claverie was a key player for the Cardinals on the men’s side, sweeping his specialty breaststroke races against Missouri All-American Fabian Schwingenschloegl. In the 100 breast, he won a close race with his 54.23 to Schwingenschloegl’s 54.51. He was more dominant in the 200 breast, however, as he won by over 3 seconds in 1:57.35. Claverie’s additional win came in the 200 IM, where he touched in 1:48.97.

Claverie’s teammate Grigory Tarasevich, a backstroke specialist, was also instrumental to the Cardinals’ win. In the 200 back, he charged to a 1:44.36 to outpace Missouri backstroke standout Carter Griffin (1:45.26). He then rocked a 48.00 in the 100 back to win ahead of Mizzou freshman Daniel Hein (48.89).

Missouri sprint star Michael Chadwick won 3 events to highlight the Tigers’ performance. On day 1, he dropped a speedy 43.64 in the 100 free and a quick 49.31 in the 100 IM to pull in double victories. He nearly broke 20 seconds in the 50 free on day 2, winning the race in 20.04.

PRESS RELEASE – LOUISVILLE:

The University of Louisville No. 6/11-ranked men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams won 16 races, including all four relays to sweep the No. 6/12-ranked Missouri Tigers Saturday afternoon at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. The Cardinals also added five more NCAA B-cuts on the second day of racing in the two-day format.

The No. 6 ranked Cardinal men won 224-147 and the No. 11-ranked women won 249-123 over Missouri.

“It is a great win because we have great respect for Missouri and their coaching staff. I had an opportunity to coach a number of them on the US National Team earlier this year, but the credit goes to our seniors single-handedly carried the teams against a really good team coming into our house. The final scores are a little bit skewed because it was a much closer meet throughout the whole meet. We will take it,” said UofL head coach Arthur Albiero .

The Cards were led by Mallory Comerford ‘s four wins (200-free, 50-free and both relays). Andrea Cottrell was a three-time winner with wins in the 100-breast, wins the 200-IM and the 200-medley relay. On the men’s side, the Cards were headlined by Grigory Tarasevich ‘s hat trick, winning the 100-back, and both relays. Trevor Carroll had three wins, touching first in the 200-free, and both relays.

In the 200-medley relay, Alina Kendzior (25.54), Andrea Cottrell (27.64), Abigail Houck (24.38) and Mallory Comerford (22.49) combined for a 1:40.05, edging Mizzou by a full second. The Louisville B-relay turned in a time of 1:43.77 from Hannah Whitely, Avery Braunecker , Grace Oglesby and Casey Fanz .

In the men’s 200-medley relay Grigory Tarasevich (22.51) , Carlos Claverie (24.52), , Josh Quallen (20.86) and Trevor Carroll (19.38) combined to clock in at 1:27.27, just ahead of the Missouri A-relay team’s 1:27.83.

In the 1000, Missouri’s Kira Zubar finished three seconds ahead of the rest of the field with a 10:09.35 for the win. Rachael Bradford-Feldman touched second in 10:12.55 with teammate Maggie Jahns in hot pursuit, boarding a 10:13.53.

In the men’s 1000-free, Marcelo Acosta dominated the field, winning by 13 seconds with a 9:09.37. Louisville’s Jarrett Jones was second in 9:22.31 just edging MU’s Nick Davis’ 9:22.74.

Mallory Comerford won the 200-free with a 1:48.72 with teammate Abigail Houck making it a 1-2 sweep with a 1:49.13. .

In the men’s 200-free there were three NCAA B-cuts in the top three finishers. Trevor Carroll (1:37.22) fended off teammate Matthias Lindenbauer (1:37.22) with MU’s Michael Chadwick‘s just getting out-touched with a 1:37.55.

Louisville’s Alina Kendzior had an NCAA B-cut with a 54.12 in winning the 100-back with a 54.12. MU’s Hannah Stevens (54.49) and Nadine Laemmler (54.55) had B-cuts as well.

Grigory Tarasevich had an NCAA B-cut time of 48.00 in his win of the 100-back. Cardinal Aaron Greene was fourth in 49.44.

The slimmest of margins separated the top two spots in the 100-breast with Louisville’s Andrea Cottrell winning by one one-hundreth of a second, boarding a 1:00.87 ahead of Katharine Ross’s 1:00.88. Caitlin Ahern was third with a 1:05.03.

There was a duel down the stretch in the men’s 100-breast but Louisville’s Carlos Claverie held off the Tigers with a 54.23 to beat MU’s Fabian Schwingenschloegl‘s 54.51 with both times making the NCAA B-cut.

In the women’s 200-butterfly, Abigail Houck was the only finisher under two minutes with a 1:59.90 and the win. Grace Oglesby was second with a 2:00.76.

Louisville Zach Harting held off a hard-charging field down the stretch of the men’s 200-fly. The sophomore put up a 1:48.61 just out-touching MU’s Micah Slaton’s 1:48.80 amd Daniel Hein‘s 1:49.90.

The Cardinal women swept the top three spots in the 50-free led by Mallory Comerford ‘s 23.25. Avery Braunecker was second in 23.36 and Casey Fanz completed the trifecta with a 23.47.

In the men’s 50-free, MU’s Michael Chadwick put up an NCAA B-cut time of 20.04. Trevor Carroll was second in 20.49 with fellow Cardinal Andrej Barna touching third in 20.65.

In the women’s 200-IM, Andrea Cottrell passed MU’s Katharine Ross for the win with a 2:03.01. Ross clocked a 2:03.21 just ahead of Cardinal Alina Kendzior ‘s 2:03.32.

In the men’s 200-IM, Carlos Claverie had an NCAA B-cut time of 1:48.97 and the win. Louisville’s Josh Quallen was third in 1:50.73 just shy of MU’s Nick Alexander’s 1:50.59.

Louisville took the top two spots in the final relay led by the foursome of Mallory Comerford (50.18), Nastja Govejsek (50.59), Alex Sellers (51.27) and Abigail Houck (50.08) combined for the winning time of 3:22.12 in the 400-free relay. Lainey Visscher (51.13), Rachel Grooms (50.56), Casey Fanz (50:30) and Avery Braunecker (50.56) combined for a second place time of 3:22.55.

In the men’s 400-free relay, Andrej Barna (45.22), Trevor Carroll (43.60), Matthias Lindenbauer (44.16) and Grigory Tarasevich (43.48) teamed to beat Mizzou by almost three seconds with a 2:56.46.

PRESS RELEASE – MISSOURI:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Senior Michael Chadwick (Charlotte, North Carolina) and junior Kira Zubar (Chaska, Minnesota) both earned victories during day two action but the No. 6/12 Mizzou swimming and diving teams fell to No. 8/11 Louisville Saturday in the second day of a two-day meet. The Tiger men fell 224-147, while the women were defeated 249-123.

Chadwick’s win was his third of the meet, as he also claimed two victories in Friday action. On Saturday, the senior took top honors in the 50 free after a swim of 20.04. Chadwick placed first in both the 100 free and 100 IM a day ago.

In the women’s 1000 free, Zubar beat the field in 10:09.35 to claim her fourth total event win of her junior campaign.

The Tigers earned second-place finishes in both the men’s and women’s 100 back and 100 breast. Senior Katharine Ross (Des Moines, Iowa) was barely outtouched by 0.01 in the women’s 100 breast to earn second in a time of 1:00.88. On the men’s side, senior Fabian Schwingenschlogl clocked a 54.51 for his runner-up finish.

In the 100 back, junior Hannah Stevens (Lexington, Kentucky) took second for the women in 54.49 and freshman Daniel Hein (Sycamore, Illinois) was second for the men in 48.89.

Freshman Micah Slaton (Austin, Texas) also placed second in an event, as he went 1:48.80 in the men’s 200 fly, barely behind the first-place time of 1:48.61.

Ross added another second-place finish in the 200 IM after touching the wall in 2:03.21, while freshman Nick Alexander (Crestwood, Missouri) earned runner-up honors for the men in 1:50.59.

The Tigers return to the pool on Friday, Jan. 20 when the teams host Drury at 5 p.m. CT at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.