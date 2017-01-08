Finke, Dressel Win 2 Each as Gator Women Defeat Miami

FLORIDA VS. MIAMI

Saturday, January 7th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

Florida- 180

Miami- 115

The University of Florida women’s team hit the road this weekend, taking on the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables. The Gators came away with a victory, scoring 180 points to Miami’s 115.

Senior Autumn Finke and freshman Sherridon Dressel were instrumental to the Gators’ success, picking up a pair of individual event titles each. Finke took care of the distance events, first touching in a 10:00.24 to take the 1000 free by over 8 seconds. She then got the job done in the 500 free, winning in 4:55.48.

Dressel, on the other hand, played her role in the sprint freestyles. She dropped a quick 23.37 in the 50 free to take 1st in a tight battle with Miami’s Iliana Oikonomou (23.50). Dressel then turned around to win the 100 free by over a second, touching with a winning time of 51.15. She was even faster than that as a part of Florida’s winning 400 free relay, leading off in 50.89.

Senior Angela Algee was a key player for Miami, recording the Hurricanes’ only event win of the meet. Algee blasted a 55.69 to win the 100 fly, holding off Florida’s Alyssa Yambor-Maul (55.72) at the finish.

PRESS RELEASE – FLORIDA:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Although the meet was pushed up due to impending weather, the No. 21 Gator women continued their dominating performance through Saturday afternoon, defeating Miami (FL) 180-115 in the two teams’ first dual meeting since 2005.

With the win, the Gators now bump their all-time record to 27-2 against the Hurricanes.

Florida won 11 straight swimming events before counting the last two, the 200 IM and 400 free relay, as exhibition swims. The 100 fly marked the lone win for the Hurricanes by a slim .03 seconds.

Unlike yesterday’s meet at Florida Atlantic, Florida’s event winners were not as varied. Today, three swimmers combined for six of the 10 individual wins.

Autumn Finke took care of distance, winning both the 500 free (4:55.48) and 1000 free (10:00.24).

Sherridon Dressel touched first in both sprint freestyles, timing out at 23.37 in the 50 and 51.15 in the 100.

Fellow freshman Kelly Fertel controlled the breaststroke events, placing first in the 100 (1:03.85) and 200 (2:17.90).

A freshman, a sophomore, a junior and a senior won the final four events for Florida. Emma Ball took first in the 100 back at 55.62, while Sydney Sell won the 200 in 2:01.46. Amelia Maughan and Alyssa Yambor-Maul rounded out the individual wins, with Maughan taking the 200 free title in 1:50.72 and Yambor-Maul the 200 fly in 2:01.06.

Ball, Savanna Faulconer , Yambor-Maul and Dressel also teamed up for the 400 medley relay, which they won in 3:45.42.

On both of the springboards, Teya Syskakis , Abigail Howell and Brianna Felegi placed 3-4-5 each time.

TROY’S TAKE ON SWIMMING

“It was a very good meet today. The women picked up where they left off yesterday. They raced well and showed great focus as we had several delays and unique situations due to weather. Freshmen Sherridon Dressel and Kelly Fertel had especially good races. Autumn Finke and Hannah Burns had multiple swims that were impressive.”

GILLOOLY’S TAKE ON DIVING

“Today was another great experience for me personally being back at my alma mater with this Gator team. We faced a great Miami team under some difficult weather conditions. With a cold front coming in bringing wind and rain, I think our outdoor training during the beginning of the year helped get us through. This was a good launching point for the second part of the season and really exposed our strengths and weaknesses. The team comes off this meet motivated and ready to work.”

FLORIDA’S WINS

50 free – Sherridon Dressel (23.37)

100 back – Emma Ball (55.62)

100 breast – Kelly Fertel (1:03.85)

100 free – Sherridon Dressel (51.15)

200 back – Sydney Sell (2:01.46)

200 breast – Kelly Fertel (2:17.90)

200 fly – Alyssa Yambor-Maul (2:01.06)

200 free – Amelia Maughan (1:50.72)

500 free – Autumn Finke (4:55.48)

1000 free – Autumn Finke (10:00.24)

400 medley relay – A-team ( Emma Ball , Savanna Faulconer , Alyssa Yambor-Maul , Sherridon Dressel ) [3:45.42]

UP NEXT

The Gators resume SEC competition in two weeks when both the men’s and women’s sides travel to No. 12/14 Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 21.

PRESS RELEASE – MIAMI:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The first University of Miami athletic event of 2017 took place Saturday afternoon at the Whitten Pool.

The Miami swimming and women’s diving team hosted No. 10/21 Florida, falling 180-115, while the men’s diving team impressed against both the Gators and UConn.

“The focus hasn’t necessarily been the speed right now,” Miami head swimming coach Andy Kershaw said. “It has been the training, which is important for the end of the year. We have five weeks to get that speed back.”

Miami swept the top position in each of the four diving events, with junior Briadam Herrera winning both the 3-meter (370.60) and 1-meter (382.50) competitions. On the women’s side, sophomore Marcela Maric led the way in the 3-meter (355.20) and junior Wally Layland won in the 1-meter (317.50).

The Hurricanes also finished second in each of the three competitions they had multiple competitors. Redshirt freshman David Dinsmore placed second in the 1-meter (332.75) in the first spring event of his career, while Maric was second in the 1-meter (275.90) and Layland finished second in the 3-meter (322.25).

Senior Angela Algee turned in a strong showing for Miami in the water and won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 26.57 seconds. The Hurricanes also performed quite well in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“It was great to see Angela get a win for us. It is her senior year and she is still getting wins, so that is certainly a positive,” Kershaw said. “I am happy to see the 400-meter free relay [swim well]. We talk a lot about free relays. We didn’t win it, but compared to how we had done up to that point in the meet, the 400 free relay showed a lot of toughness.”

In the 50-yard freestyle, fellow freshmen Iliana Oikonomu and Manon Viguer placed two-three for the Hurricanes. Viguer also came in second in the 100-yard freestyle, with sophomore Ianire Casarin finishing just behind her in third.

“I still thought their race strategy [was good],” Kershaw said of the Miami team as a whole. “They stuck with that, and technique-wise [there were] a lot of good things in there.”

The Hurricanes competed Saturday just days after wrapping up an 11-day trip to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“I am really excited for our seniors—that they had the chance to do the camp we just did and swim Florida,” Kershaw said. “This is the first time we have had the chance to swim Florida in their career here. We have two more duals left in their career. I am super proud of them and happy for them.”

The Miami swimmers and women’s divers will return to action Jan. 21 when they travel to Fort Myers, Fla., to take on FGCU. The Hurricane men’s divers will be in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the same day, facing Alabama and Florida State at 10 a.m.

