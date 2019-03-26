Loughborough Takes BUCS Team Title

BUCS Team Championships

March 23rd & March 24th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield, England

SCM

Swimming is one of the biggest sports within British Universities & Colleges (BUCS), with the season consisting of Short Course Championships in the first portion of the school year and the Long Course Championships in the latter portion of the school year. But, there is a heated Team Championships competition which takes place in March every year as well. This championships consists of 3 divisions, with qualifying rounds all leading to finals, completed in just one weekend.

In true team fashion, individual swimmers are declared on a team sheet for the day’s competition, but race winners are not recognized by those names. Instead, points are accumulated generically by team, with names not being added to the results.

Overall, here were the final standings of the BUCS Team Championships, followed by some notable SCM times from respective teams:

Loughborough – 255 pts Stirling – 229 pts Edinburgh – 212 pts Bath – 175 pts Birmingham – 140 pts

Loughborough wins included a 55.14 women’s 100 freestyler, as well as a 58.37 women’s 100 flyer. A Loughborough woman also notched 1:08.63 in the 100 breast, as well as 2:00.99 in the 200 free. Stirling took the women’s 100 back in 59.95, as well as the men’s 100 breast in 1:01.54.

Sheffield Hallam found success in the men’s 100 backstroke with a 52.72 swimmer. The squad also produced a winning men’s 100 freestyler in 50.08.

Edinburgh took the women’s 50 freestyle in 25.72.