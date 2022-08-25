Longhorns Get Boost as Krueger, Vines, and Zettle All Returning for a 5th Year

The Texas Longhorn men have updated their roster for the 2022-2023 season, and there’s some big news for the Longhorns’ fans, as it shows that NCAA scorers Daniel Krueger, Braden Vines, and Alex Zettle are all returning for a fifth year.

The NCAA granted all athletes who competed during the 2020-2021 a fifth year of eligibility due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. We expected we’d see a lot less athletes taking advantage of that fifth year, since this year they being to count against the scholarship cap. But plenty of swimmers at some of the top programs in the country who were senior years are returning for a fifth year.

Krueger, Vines, and Zettle are each multi-time NCAA qualifiers and were a big part of Texas’ most recent NCAA title in 2021. Their collective return is a huge boost for the Longhorns’ quest to reclaim the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving title after finishing 2nd behind Cal last season.

Last year, Krueger scored 11 points with an 8th-place finisher in the 100 free, but he’s finished as high as 2nd in that event, and he’s also scored in the 50 free before. More importantly, Krueger’s return is a huge help to the Longhorns’ relays, which otherwise would’ve had to replace 11 out of 20 legs between Krueger, Drew Kibler and Cam Auchinachie, and Alvin Jiang.

Vines scored two points last year, while Zettle didn’t score any. However, all three men were much more productive at the 2021 NCAAs. Krueger netted 29.5 points, Vines scored 23, and Zettle grabbed 11 helping the Longhorns to a NCAA title after Cal snapped the Texas four-peat at the 2019 meet.

Krueger competed at the US International Team Trials in April, hitting a lifetime best in the 50m freestyle, and ended up just shy of his lifetime best in the 100m freestyle. According to the USA Swimming database, Vines hasn’t competed in any meets since the NCAA Championships in March, while Zettle swam at a couple long course meets in Texas in the spring. By taking advantage of the fifth year of eligibility, Zettle will get to be on the team alongside his brother Andrew, who’s a freshman this season.

Diver Andrew Gawin-Parigini also appears on the roster as a fifth-year graduate student. He’s qualified for NCAAs once, in 2020, but was unable to compete since the championships were canceled that year due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the weeks leading up to the meet.

The roster update also confirmed that breaststroker Will Chan is transferring from Michigan, and that 2022 College Club Swimming National Champion Peter Paulus is transferring from the University of Colorado. Paulus, who’s from Texas originally, and has multiple family connections to University of Texas sports, will be a junior this season.

Additionally, the roster also lists 11 freshman who will be competing for the Longhorns this upcoming season:

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees

Ryan Brandon

Charlie Crosby

Ethan Doehler

Alec Enyeart

Aleksec Filipovic

Nick Harris

Manning Haskal

Alexander Lyubavskiy

Alex Turney

Andrew Zettle

We’ve already reported on the commitments for most of those names, with two exceptions. Nick Harris is a diver from Chester Spring, PA, who finished 3rd on the 3m at the 2022 USA Diving Junior National Championships, and also won a silver medal on the 1m at the 2017 Junior Pan American Championships. We don’t usually see many international swimmers make the trek to Texas, but Alexander Lyubavskiy is a native of Russia who focuses on distance freestyle events.