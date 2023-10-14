LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Marchand Hits Pair of 1:39s in the 200 FL/200 BK At a Dual Meet

At Arizona State’s dual meet with UNLV last weekend, French phenom Leon Marchand completed an insane triple. The NCAA and U.S. Open record holder in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM, Marchand showed off his versatility throughought the home meet.

First, he ripped a 1:39.65 in the 200 butterfly, which is less than a tenth away from his lifetime best 1:39.57 from last November’s NC State Invitational. 20 minutes later, he followed that swim up with a 1:39.64 in the 200-yard backstroke.

That swim is a best time for him; it’s a a three-second drop :42.82 from last October’s dual meet against Wisconsin.

Courtesy: Poolside Perspective (via Youtube)

Marchand’s Splits

200 Fly 200 Back 50 23.18 22.78 100 48.41 (25.23) 47.38 (24.60) 150 1:14.20 (25.79) 1:12.88 (25.50) 200 1:39.65 (25.45) 1:39.64 (26.76)

No other swimmer in the NCAA has broken 1:40 in either event so far this season. In fact, only one swimmer achieved the feat last year: Indiana’s Brendan Burns, who went 1:38.97 in the 200 fly and 1:38.22 in the 200 back.

At one point in February 2023, Marchand held an NCAA-leading time in seven different events. It’s only October and he’s already at five. From two dual meets, he leads the NCAA in the 200 fly, 200 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

In addition, he joins Shaine Casas in the exclusive club of swimmers who have broken 1:40 in the 200 free/back/fly/IM. And he’s the only one of the two who’s also been under 1:50 in the 200 breaststroke.

Marchand followed up these two swims with a 3:37.96 400 IM, winning this third individual event of the meet and continuing his undefeated streak.

