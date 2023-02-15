Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LIVE: SwimSwam Deep Dive on Day 1 of SECs, ACCs

Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 0

February 14th, 2023 College, National, News, Video

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 200 medley relay and 800 free relay races from the 2023 SEC and ACC Championships have just concluded, and we’ve got plenty of things to say about them. Watch here live as SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges and Yanyan Li break down day one of conference champs.

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a team manager. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!