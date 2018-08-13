Lindenwood Swim & Dive Signs 18 New Recruits

Courtesy: Lindenwood Athletics

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — The Lion Pride looks to build upon a strong season as Head Coach Jason Owen announced the addition of 18 new recruits who will join the roster.

“As we strive to compete at the top of Division II, this class will be an essential part of our development,” Owen said. “Each of them understands where we have been, where we are, and where we want to go. They will contribute immediately and also push our returners to be at their best on a daily basis.”

The Lions have become a regular contender at the NCAA Division II Championships with 3 team finishes in the top 5 during their short history.

LION MEN

Darijus Astrauskas, FR

Biology

Kedainiai, Lithuania – Kedainiu SC

Kedainiai Atzalyno Gymnazija

Has competed at European Junior Champs 17, Nordic Champs 16, and International Swim Cub Boznan 17

50 Free LCM 23.19

100 Free LCM 51.64

50 Fly LCM 24.84

100 Fly LCM 57.97

Ryan Baker, Grad

Masters in Business Admin

Saint Peters, MO – RecPlex Sharks/Parkway Swim Club, University of Missouri- Columbia 2014-2016

University of Missouri – Columbia

Has competed at Speedo Winter Junior National Champs 13, NCSA Junior National Champs 14, USA Futures Champs 17

500 Freestyle 4:26.70

1000 Freestyle 9:11.47

1650 Freestyle 15:32.03

400 IM 3:55.98

Jan Hanzal, FR

Business Admin with emphasis in Sport MGMT

Prague, Czech Republic – Bohemians Praha

Gymnazium Opatov

Has competed at Czech Champs 17, 18

400 Free LCM 4:04.9

800 Free LCM 8:25.03

1500 Free LCM 16:11.28

100 Back LCM 59.92

200 Back LCM 2:09.52

200 Fly LCM 2:05.20

200 IM LCM 2:06.85

400 IM LCM 4:32.90

Daniel Jacob, Soph transfer

Exercise Science

Rishon Lezion, Israel – Rishon Lezion, University of Tampa 2017-2018

University of Tampa

Has competed at NCAA DII National Champs 18, Israeli National Champs 18

50 Free LCM 23.28

100 Free LCM 50.92

200 Free LCM 1:55.17

50 Free 21.06

100 Free 44.33

200 Free 1:37.89

Richard LaFleur, FR

Exercise Science

Lafayette, LA – City of Lafayette Aquatics

Lafeyette High School

Has competed at Louisiana State Champs 17, NCSA Spring Junior National Champs 18

200IM 1:54.74

400IM 4:06.82

100 Fly 53.02

Tylen Phillips, FR

Computer Science

Centennial, CO – Colorado Stars

Eaglecrest High School

Has competed at Speedo Four Corners Sectional Champs 17, Colorado State Champs 18

200 Free 1:42.96

500 Free 4:43.7

100 Back 52.63

200 Back 1:54.18

100 Fly 50.46

Angel Regalado Santiago, Soph

Business Admin

Madrid, Spain – Real canoe N.C., Mars Hill College 2017-2018

Mars Hill College

Has competed at Spanish Champs 16, Bluegrass Mountain Champs 18

400 Free LCM 4:07.19

800 Free LCM 8:34.00

1500 Free LCM 16:12.71

100 Fly LCM 57.79

200 Fly LCM 2:07.89

500 Free 4:30.79

1000 Free 9:28.42

1650 Free 15:43.21

200 Fly 1:51.54

Everett Rojas, FR

Exercise Science

Las Vegas, NV – Sandpipers of Nevada

Arbor View High School

Has competed at Arena Western Zone Senior Champs 17, NIAA 4A State Champs 18

200 Free 1:45.14

500 Free 4:41.18

1000 Free 9:38.00

1650 Free 16:06.18

Evan Root, FR

Business Economics

Overland Park, KS – Kansas City Blazers

Shawnee Mission East High School

Has competed at Speedo Winter Junior Champs 17, NCSA Summer Champs 17,18,

50 Free 21.74

100 Free 46.57

200 Free 1:40.92

100 Back 52.81

200 Back 1:56.79

Isaak Webb, JR

Finance

Otley, IA – Iowa Flyers Swim Club/ Parkway Swim Club, University of Iowa 2016-2017

University of Iowa

Has competed at Speedo Junior National Champs 16, Big Ten Conference Champs 17, TYR Swim Pro Swim Series 18

100 Free 45.96

100 Fly 50.46

100 Breast 55.87

200 Breast 2:02.94

200 IM 1:51.10

LADY LIONS

Madison Arnold, JR

Psychology

Melbourne, Australia – Henderson State University 2016-2018

Henderson State University

2018 – 5th overall finish on 3m and 8th overall finish on 1m at NSISC Championships

2016 – 5th overall on 3m at NSISC Championships

2015 – 2nd overall at Victorian Age Championships, 16-18yrs on 1m, 3m, and platform, Champion in sychro event

Marit de Lau, FR

Psychology

Valkenswaard, Netherlands – PSV Swimming Club

Has competed at Swim Cup Nederlands 16, Swim Cup The Hague 18, Open Nederlandse Kampioenschappen Korte baan 17

50 Free LCM 27.25

100 Free LCM 58.61

200 Free LCM 2:09.98

Jana Hellenschmidt, FR

Undecided

Kelkeim, Germany – SG Frankfurt

Friedrich-Dessauer Gymnasium

Has competed at German Champs 15, German Junior Champs 15, German International Deutsche Meisterschaften Berlin 18

50 Free LCM 27.66

100 Free LCM 58.56

200 Free LCM 2:05.70

400 Free LCM 4:28.05

200 IM LCM 2:22.43

400IM LCM 5:05.04

Claudia Hollis, FR

Biology, Pre-Med

Madison, Alabama – Madison Swimming Association

James Clemens High School

Has competed at AHSAA State Champs 17

50 Free 25.3

100 Free 57.5

100 Back 1:01.7

200 Back 2:18.1

Cameron Holzum, FR

Undecided

Columbia, MO – Columbia Swim Club

Hickman High School

Has competed at Speedo Sectionals 16,17,18, MSHSAA Girls State HS Champs 17,18

100 Free 55.4

200 Free 1:57.3

100 Fly 58.2

100 Back 1:00.6

Taylor Seilheimer, FR

Anthropology with emphasis in Archeology

Edwardsville Senior High School

4 Year ISHA Section Champion

4 Year Illinois State Championship Qualifier

School record holder in 1m

Madeline Webb, FR

Exercise Science

Otley, IA – Iowa Flyers

Pella Community High School

Has competed at Iowa State LCM Champs 16, IA ICE & L4A Senior SC Champs 17,18 Speedo Winter Junior Champs 17

50 Free 24.42

100 Free 52.94

200 Free 1:55.99

Katie Werkema, FR

Biology

Hudsonville High School

2018 – 6th overall finish in the 1m diving event at MHSAA State Championships

2017 All State Team, 2017 Academic All State Team, 2017 Academic All Conference