Lindenwood Swim & Dive Signs 18 New Recruits

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — The Lion Pride looks to build upon a strong season as Head Coach Jason Owen announced the addition of 18 new recruits who will join the roster.
“As we strive to compete at the top of Division II, this class will be an essential part of our development,” Owen said. “Each of them understands where we have been, where we are, and where we want to go. They will contribute immediately and also push our returners to be at their best on a daily basis.”
The Lions have become a regular contender at the NCAA Division II Championships with 3 team finishes in the top 5 during their short history.
LION MEN
Darijus Astrauskas, FR
Biology
Kedainiai, Lithuania – Kedainiu SC
Kedainiai Atzalyno Gymnazija
Has competed at European Junior Champs 17, Nordic Champs 16, and International Swim Cub Boznan 17
50 Free LCM 23.19
100 Free LCM 51.64
50 Fly LCM 24.84
100 Fly LCM 57.97
Ryan Baker, Grad
Masters in Business Admin
Saint Peters, MO – RecPlex Sharks/Parkway Swim Club, University of Missouri- Columbia 2014-2016
University of Missouri – Columbia
Has competed at Speedo Winter Junior National Champs 13, NCSA Junior National Champs 14, USA Futures Champs 17
500 Freestyle 4:26.70
1000 Freestyle 9:11.47
1650 Freestyle 15:32.03
400 IM 3:55.98
Jan Hanzal, FR
Business Admin with emphasis in Sport MGMT
Prague, Czech Republic – Bohemians Praha
Gymnazium Opatov
Has competed at Czech Champs 17, 18
400 Free LCM 4:04.9
800 Free LCM 8:25.03
1500 Free LCM 16:11.28
100 Back LCM 59.92
200 Back LCM 2:09.52
200 Fly LCM 2:05.20
200 IM LCM 2:06.85
400 IM LCM 4:32.90
Daniel Jacob, Soph transfer
Exercise Science
Rishon Lezion, Israel – Rishon Lezion, University of Tampa 2017-2018
University of Tampa
Has competed at NCAA DII National Champs 18, Israeli National Champs 18
50 Free LCM 23.28
100 Free LCM 50.92
200 Free LCM 1:55.17
50 Free 21.06
100 Free 44.33
200 Free 1:37.89
Richard LaFleur, FR
Exercise Science
Lafayette, LA – City of Lafayette Aquatics
Lafeyette High School
Has competed at Louisiana State Champs 17, NCSA Spring Junior National Champs 18
200IM 1:54.74
400IM 4:06.82
100 Fly 53.02
Tylen Phillips, FR
Computer Science
Centennial, CO – Colorado Stars
Eaglecrest High School
Has competed at Speedo Four Corners Sectional Champs 17, Colorado State Champs 18
200 Free 1:42.96
500 Free 4:43.7
100 Back 52.63
200 Back 1:54.18
100 Fly 50.46
Angel Regalado Santiago, Soph
Business Admin
Madrid, Spain – Real canoe N.C., Mars Hill College 2017-2018
Mars Hill College
Has competed at Spanish Champs 16, Bluegrass Mountain Champs 18
400 Free LCM 4:07.19
800 Free LCM 8:34.00
1500 Free LCM 16:12.71
100 Fly LCM 57.79
200 Fly LCM 2:07.89
500 Free 4:30.79
1000 Free 9:28.42
1650 Free 15:43.21
200 Fly 1:51.54
Everett Rojas, FR
Exercise Science
Las Vegas, NV – Sandpipers of Nevada
Arbor View High School
Has competed at Arena Western Zone Senior Champs 17, NIAA 4A State Champs 18
200 Free 1:45.14
500 Free 4:41.18
1000 Free 9:38.00
1650 Free 16:06.18
Evan Root, FR
Business Economics
Overland Park, KS – Kansas City Blazers
Shawnee Mission East High School
Has competed at Speedo Winter Junior Champs 17, NCSA Summer Champs 17,18,
50 Free 21.74
100 Free 46.57
200 Free 1:40.92
100 Back 52.81
200 Back 1:56.79
Isaak Webb, JR
Finance
Otley, IA – Iowa Flyers Swim Club/ Parkway Swim Club, University of Iowa 2016-2017
University of Iowa
Has competed at Speedo Junior National Champs 16, Big Ten Conference Champs 17, TYR Swim Pro Swim Series 18
100 Free 45.96
100 Fly 50.46
100 Breast 55.87
200 Breast 2:02.94
200 IM 1:51.10
LADY LIONS
Madison Arnold, JR
Psychology
Melbourne, Australia – Henderson State University 2016-2018
Henderson State University
2018 – 5th overall finish on 3m and 8th overall finish on 1m at NSISC Championships
2016 – 5th overall on 3m at NSISC Championships
2015 – 2nd overall at Victorian Age Championships, 16-18yrs on 1m, 3m, and platform, Champion in sychro event
Marit de Lau, FR
Psychology
Valkenswaard, Netherlands – PSV Swimming Club
Has competed at Swim Cup Nederlands 16, Swim Cup The Hague 18, Open Nederlandse Kampioenschappen Korte baan 17
50 Free LCM 27.25
100 Free LCM 58.61
200 Free LCM 2:09.98
Jana Hellenschmidt, FR
Undecided
Kelkeim, Germany – SG Frankfurt
Friedrich-Dessauer Gymnasium
Has competed at German Champs 15, German Junior Champs 15, German International Deutsche Meisterschaften Berlin 18
50 Free LCM 27.66
100 Free LCM 58.56
200 Free LCM 2:05.70
400 Free LCM 4:28.05
200 IM LCM 2:22.43
400IM LCM 5:05.04
Claudia Hollis, FR
Biology, Pre-Med
Madison, Alabama – Madison Swimming Association
James Clemens High School
Has competed at AHSAA State Champs 17
50 Free 25.3
100 Free 57.5
100 Back 1:01.7
200 Back 2:18.1
Cameron Holzum, FR
Undecided
Columbia, MO – Columbia Swim Club
Hickman High School
Has competed at Speedo Sectionals 16,17,18, MSHSAA Girls State HS Champs 17,18
100 Free 55.4
200 Free 1:57.3
100 Fly 58.2
100 Back 1:00.6
Taylor Seilheimer, FR
Anthropology with emphasis in Archeology
Edwardsville Senior High School
4 Year ISHA Section Champion
4 Year Illinois State Championship Qualifier
School record holder in 1m
Madeline Webb, FR
Exercise Science
Otley, IA – Iowa Flyers
Pella Community High School
Has competed at Iowa State LCM Champs 16, IA ICE & L4A Senior SC Champs 17,18 Speedo Winter Junior Champs 17
50 Free 24.42
100 Free 52.94
200 Free 1:55.99
Katie Werkema, FR
Biology
Hudsonville High School
2018 – 6th overall finish in the 1m diving event at MHSAA State Championships
2017 All State Team, 2017 Academic All State Team, 2017 Academic All Conference
