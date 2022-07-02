Like Twin Brother Connor (TAMU), Lila Foote to Remain In-state to Swim at Trinity

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lila Foote from San Antonio, Texas, has committed to swim for Trinity University –also in San Antonio– in the class of 2026 next fall. Her twin brother Connor Foote committed to Texas A&M University last year.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Trinity University!!! Trinity University has great academics as well as a strong athletic program. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have made it all possible.”

Like her brother, Foote swam varsity for Alamo Heights High School. She is the backstroker on the school record-breaking 200 medley relay, and she qualified for the Texas UIL 5A state meet all four years. As a junior in 2021, she placed fifth in the 100 back (57.84) and seventh in the 100 fly (57.75). This season she was about 4 seconds off her best time in the backstroke and finished 21st in prelims at the 5A championship meet.

Foote swims year-round with Streamline Aquatics. Most of her best times come from before the COVID pandemic forced the shutdown of the pools in the spring and summer of 2020, but she did notch PBs in the 50 fly and 100 fly in 2021.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.35

100 back – 56.39

200 back – 2:04.24

50 fly – 26.47

100 fly – 56.75

200 IM – 2:11.36

100 free – 54.47

Foote, who enjoys volunteering with environmental conservation-focused organizations, received the Trinity University Presidential Scholarship.

