Liendo, Bagshaw Among New Members of Swimming Canada Athlete Advisory Council For 2024

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

OTTAWA, ON – Four new high performance team members were recently elected or appointed as part of Swimming Canada’s High Performance Athlete Advisory Council.

Long-time Team Canada member and Pan American Games medallist, Jeremy Bagshaw, Olympian and World Championships medallist Josh Liendo, Paralympian Zach Zona and national team member Alex Axon will be the newest members of the council. Led by acting CEO Suzanne Paulins the council comprises nine swimmers from both Olympic and Paralympic programs.

“I am looking forward to working with this diverse group of high performance athletes,” said Paulins. “Gathering their input and feedback on high performance programs is important, but equally important is providing professional development to the athletes in the areas of leadership and governance.”

The council acts as the communication between Swimming Canada and high performance athletes to provide feedback to the organization with the goal of building strategic objectives as laid out in the strategic plan.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our Athlete Advisory Council, our returning and our new members,” said Wayne Lomas, Associate Director of High Performance and Para Swimming National Coach. “Working closely with an athlete council cultivates a sense of ownership, empowering swimmers to contribute ideas, ensuring their voices are heard and collectively steering our national program towards excellence through collaboration, communication and a shared commitment to success.”

High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson stated the importance of the council as the team prepares for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The athlete council will be an important advisory council to Swimming Canada as we continue to work toward the Paris 2024 Games and then to Los Angeles in 2028,” explained Atkinson.

Returning members include two-time Olympian and world championships medallist Javier Acevedo as well as Paralympian and World Para Swimming champion Tess Routliffe.

Acevedo and Zona will serve as co-chairs of the council.

“I am excited for the opportunity to take on this role,” said co-chair Zach Zona. Being a voice for athletes and working constructively with Swimming Canada to make improvements wherever possible is something I am passionate about. I look forward to working with all the members of the council to drive positive change.”

“I feel incredibly grateful to be returning to the Swimming Canada Athlete Advisory Council, where our collective efforts contribute to the betterment of swimmers in Canada,” said Acevedo. “Collaborating with other individuals who share a passion for vocalizing athlete needs within Swimming Canada has been inspiring. The role that the AAC has played is crucial in shaping the future of swimming in Canada, ensuring athlete perspectives are at the forefront of decision-making.”

“I’m happy to be selected for another year on the athlete council,” added Routliffe. “Going into the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year, having a good group of athletes on the council is a great step in the right direction. I think the communication link between the high performance directors and the athletes is crucial to have the best performances possible this summer.”

Also joining the council will be board member, Matt Dans, who will be the direct link between the high performance team and the board. He will serve as communication liaison as the team gears up for a busy year in the pool.

2024 Athlete Advisory Council Members: