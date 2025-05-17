Li Bingjie Blasts 3:59.99 400 Free Asian Record At Chinese Nationals

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 17-24, 2025

Shenzhen, China

LCM (50 meters)

Results

The 2025 Chinese National Swimming Championships kicked off today from Shenzhen, China with the competition representing the sole opportunity for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Right off the bat, we saw a monster swim at the hands of Olympian Li Bingjie in the women’s 400m free with the 23-year-old firing off a new Asian Record of 3:59.99.

Li beat the field by well over 2 seconds en route to establishing the new benchmark. Yang Peiqi settled for silver in 4:02.53 while Liu Yaxin rounded out the podium in 4:02.57. The entire podium easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 4:10.23 needed for Singapore, although just Li and Yang will be added to the roster as the top 2 performers.

Entering this competition, Li’s lifetime best in this 400m free rested at the 4:01.08 put on the books at the 2020 Olympic Games en route to earning bronze. That represented the Chinese national and Asian record.

Flash forward to tonight and the ace dipped under the 4:00 barrier for the first time ever, becoming just the 6th woman ever to do so.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 400 Free Performers All-Time

Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 3:55.38, 2023 Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:56.08, 2023 Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46, 2016 Federica Pelligrini (ITA) – 3:59.15, 2009 Erika Fairweather (NZL) – 3:59.44, 2024 Li Bingjie (CHN) – 3:59.99, 2025 *Asian Record Joanne Jackson (GBR) – 4:00.60, 2009 Leah Smith (USA) – 4:00.65, 2016 Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 4:00.79, 2009 Camille Muffat (FRA) – 4:01.13, 2012

Splits for Li’s swim are below.

After that bronze in Tokyo, Li struggled at the 2024 Olympic Games last year in Paris, placing 9th in 4:03.96 to miss making the final. Her time this evening would have garnered her the bronze medalist, beating American Katie Ledecky‘s outing of 4:00.86 behind winner Ariarne Titmus of Australia who won gold in 3:57.49 and Summer McIntosh of Canada who earned silver in 3:58.37.

Li’s 3:59.99 is a sign that the multi-faceted performer is back in form, right on time to challenge the aforementioned Olympic medalists this summer. Especially with Titmus taking time off out of the water, there’s a slot ready for another challenger to occupy at the World Championships.