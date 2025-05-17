Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Li Bingjie Blasts 3:59.99 400 Free Asian Record At Chinese Nationals

Comments: 6

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • May 17-24, 2025
  • Shenzhen, China
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Results

The 2025 Chinese National Swimming Championships kicked off today from Shenzhen, China with the competition representing the sole opportunity for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Right off the bat, we saw a monster swim at the hands of Olympian Li Bingjie in the women’s 400m free with the 23-year-old firing off a new Asian Record of 3:59.99.

Li beat the field by well over 2 seconds en route to establishing the new benchmark. Yang Peiqi settled for silver in 4:02.53 while Liu Yaxin rounded out the podium in 4:02.57. The entire podium easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 4:10.23 needed for Singapore, although just Li and Yang will be added to the roster as the top 2 performers.

Entering this competition, Li’s lifetime best in this 400m free rested at the 4:01.08 put on the books at the 2020 Olympic Games en route to earning bronze. That represented the Chinese national and Asian record.

Flash forward to tonight and the ace dipped under the 4:00 barrier for the first time ever, becoming just the 6th woman ever to do so.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 400 Free Performers All-Time

  1. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 3:55.38, 2023
  2. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:56.08, 2023
  3. Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46, 2016
  4. Federica Pelligrini (ITA) – 3:59.15, 2009
  5. Erika Fairweather (NZL) – 3:59.44, 2024
  6. Li Bingjie (CHN) – 3:59.99, 2025 *Asian Record
  7. Joanne Jackson (GBR) – 4:00.60, 2009
  8. Leah Smith (USA) – 4:00.65, 2016
  9. Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 4:00.79, 2009
  10. Camille Muffat (FRA) – 4:01.13, 2012

Splits for Li’s swim are below.

After that bronze in Tokyo, Li struggled at the 2024 Olympic Games last year in Paris, placing 9th in 4:03.96 to miss making the final. Her time this evening would have garnered her the bronze medalist, beating American Katie Ledecky‘s outing of 4:00.86 behind winner Ariarne Titmus of Australia who won gold in 3:57.49 and Summer McIntosh of Canada who earned silver in 3:58.37.

Li’s 3:59.99 is a sign that the multi-faceted performer is back in form, right on time to challenge the aforementioned Olympic medalists this summer. Especially with Titmus taking time off out of the water, there’s a slot ready for another challenger to occupy at the World Championships.

PFA
1 hour ago

Great swim for her and 12 year old Zidi just went 2:12.52 in the 2 IM it’s nuts. Pan won the 400 in 3:45.34, and FeWei was 3:45.5, and Sun got 3rd in 3:47.5

Troyy
Reply to  PFA
46 minutes ago

Zidi went 54.78 leading off a relay too

PFA
Reply to  Troyy
11 minutes ago

Okay what? That’s even more insane like wow imagiene a 12 year old guy doing that and that’s .25 faster than the boys 11-12 NAG and 2 seconds on the women’s side. She might be the fastest Jr ever at that age. Imagine being only 2 seconds off the WJR in the 100 free at TWELVE

Rafael
Reply to  PFA
44 seconds ago

Last year she was
50m free – 26.41, #3
100m free – 56.32, #1
200m free -2:00.32, #1
400m free – 4:10.73, #1
800m free – 8:45.47, #1
1500m free – 16:46.40, #1
100 back – 1:05.06, #12
100m breast – 1:14.41, #30
200m fly – 2:14.04, #1
400m IM – 4:40.97, #1

none
Reply to  PFA
35 minutes ago

Pan relay split is 47.40s，rt 0.3s

Yoo
1 hour ago

She’s back

