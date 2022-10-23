Lexi Greenhawt (2023) Switches Verbal Commitment from Northwestern to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lexi Greenhawt, who originally verbaled to Northwestern University last November, announced a change-of-commitment to the University of Michigan. She will be in the class of 2027. Greenhawt wrote on social media:

“Returning ho〽️e…UMich’27 #goblue”

Greenhawt spent the first ten year of her life in Ann Arbor before moving to Denver, where she now lives. A senior at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, CO, she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a CHSAA Girls 5A state champion. In February, she won the 100 back (54.03) and placed third in the 100 fly (54.23) at the Colorado High School 5A State Championships.

Greenhawt, who swims year-round with University of Denver Hilltoppers, has made significant improvement over the last year with drops of 1.3 seconds in the 100 fly, 1.7 in the 100 back, 1.1 in the 50 free, and 2.7 in the 100 free. We named her to the “Best of the Rest” section on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 53.19

100 fly – 53.01

50 free – 22.71

100 free – 50.03

The Michigan class of 2027 is shaping up to be a strong cohort. Greenhawt will join #13 Hannah Bellard, #20 Madison Smith, Anna Boemer (“Best of the Rest”), Mattea Sokolow (“BOTR”), Stephanie Balduccini, and Taylor Morris.

Michigan finished second to Ohio State at the 2022 B1G Women’s Championship. Current juniors Casey Chung and Noelle Kaufmann were the top scorers for Michigan in the 100 back last year at the conference meet and, along with Kathryn Shanley, head the group again this year. With Maggie MacNeil and Olivia Carter having graduated, the butterfly group is now being led by freshman Katie Crom and sophomore Letitia Sim.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.