Lewis Pugh Swims Through Antarctic Lake In Environmental Advocacy Swim

Open water swimmer Lewis Pugh completed a brutal cold-water swim on a supra-glacial lake in Antarctica to bring attention to global climate change.

The 50-year-old Pugh regularly uses his open water swimming prowess as a means of environmental advocacy. By 2006, he became the first person ever to complete a long-distance swim in all five of the earth’s oceans. In 2007, he undertook the first long-distance swim across the North Pole to bring attention to the melting of Arctic sea ice. A few years later, Pugh swam a glacial lake on Mount Everest to highlight the melting glaciers in the Himalayas.

His latest swim targeted Antartica, at the earth’s southern pole. Pugh’s website calls Antarctica “critical to the health of our planet.” Pugh swam one kilometer this week in a supra-glacial lake, which forms when meltwater collects on the surface of an ice sheet. For Pugh, that meant swimming in a river that wound through an ice sheet. The main danger, according to Pugh’s site, is the lake suddenly draining away due to a crack in the ice sheet.

Pugh tweeted a number of stunning images from the swim, embedded below. He finished the 1K swim on Thursday, January 23 after about a week of training in Antarctica. He was joined on his voyage by former hockey player Slava Fetisov, who is now the UN Patron of the Polar Regions.

