Lewis Pugh Swims Through Antarctic Lake In Environmental Advocacy Swim

Open water swimmer Lewis Pugh completed a brutal cold-water swim on a supra-glacial lake in Antarctica to bring attention to global climate change.

The 50-year-old Pugh regularly uses his open water swimming prowess as a means of environmental advocacy. By 2006, he became the first person ever to complete a long-distance swim in all five of the earth’s oceans. In 2007, he undertook the first long-distance swim across the North Pole to bring attention to the melting of Arctic sea ice. A few years later, Pugh swam a glacial lake on Mount Everest to highlight the melting glaciers in the Himalayas.

His latest swim targeted Antartica, at the earth’s southern pole. Pugh’s website calls Antarctica “critical to the health of our planet.” Pugh swam one kilometer this week in a supra-glacial lake, which forms when meltwater collects on the surface of an ice sheet. For Pugh, that meant swimming in a river that wound through an ice sheet. The main danger, according to Pugh’s site, is the lake suddenly draining away due to a crack in the ice sheet.

First sight of the glacial river that I’ll be swimming. It may seem shocking that someone would be able to swim in a river that runs under the ice sheet, but that’s the point. Antarctica is melting. Scientists have discovered over 65,000 supra-glacial lakes in this region alone. pic.twitter.com/GXvcBZzePX — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) January 24, 2020

Pugh tweeted a number of stunning images from the swim, embedded below. He finished the 1K swim on Thursday, January 23 after about a week of training in Antarctica. He was joined on his voyage by former hockey player Slava Fetisov, who is now the UN Patron of the Polar Regions.

A view of my final training swim before I attempt the main swim. This spectacular beauty defies a darker reality – this river is the result of the melting ice-sheet in East Antarctica. It’s time for urgent action on the climate crisis. #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/2vO9voKpvd — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) January 24, 2020

Swimming under the Antarctic ice sheet is the most beautiful and terrifying swim I’ve ever done. Every shade of blue, and then nearly complete darkness. Mid-way I heard an almighty boom above me, and thought my time had come. Luckily, it was just the ice shifting. #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/2mZQpeUECd — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) January 24, 2020

This is the superb team that made it happen here in East Antarctica. We come from the UK, France, Russia, Argentina, South Africa and Costa Rica. Each with a highly specialised role. I am so grateful to every one of them!

🙏 🐧 🐳 #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/WtyEZiao1M — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) January 24, 2020

At the end to help me to safety is Senator Slava Fetisov from Russia. Slava was the the greatest ice hockey defenceman in history. He always tells me “our world now needs more defenders and protectors.” #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/y5PwtqQNLp — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) January 24, 2020