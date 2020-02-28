Le Clos Says ‘Not Punishing Drug Cheats’ is ‘Killing Generations of Swimmers’

In an interview with CNN, Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games champion Chad le Clos has said he is “relieved to see that finally justice has been served”, after Sun Yang was handed down an 8-year ban from the sport.

Le Clos has been very vocal about his thoughts surrounding cases of doping in sport, and yesterday told The Associated Press, “I should get my gold medal back from Rio”.

Champion swimmer @chadleclos believes he has a claim on Sun Yang’s gold medal from the Rio Olympics. Full story by @andrewdampf >> https://t.co/oGUlajfWyk pic.twitter.com/tO3XqufqmA — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 27, 2020

In an interview today on CNN, after the release of the Sun verdict, le Clos said “It’s not only about me, it’s about James Guy who got 4th in that race and whoever came 9th and 17th missed out on Olympic semi-finals and finals. It’s a snowball effect”

He added that “At the end of the day, you’re killing generations of swimmers by not punishing these drug cheats”.

When asked about whether Sun Yang should be stripped of his medals and titles, le Clos responded “That’s still a question to be asked, whether his titles should remain from 2014 to date. It’s not for me to judge but of course I deserve that gold medal. I feel like they (FINA) should go back and have a look at some of the stuff that has happened”.

Commenting on how it feels competing against athletes who have served bans for doping offences, he said “It’s annoying, you see a lot of guys who have tested positive still walking around. All swimmers know who they are”.

