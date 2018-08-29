LaSalle Swimming Add Billy Gordon as Assistant Coach

Courtesy: LaSalle Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – La Salle University head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Jamie Platt announced that Billy Gordon has joined the program as an assistant coach.

Gordon comes to La Salle from Radnor Aquatic Club, where he was the Head USA Swimming Coach and Assistant Coach of the Radnor Aquatic Club. While at Radnor, Gordon helped coach USA Swimming National Qualifiers, USA Swimming Junior National Qualifiers, NCSA Junior National Qualifiers, PIAA State Champions and Middle Atlantic Swimming Junior Olympic Champions.

“When given the opportunity to add Billy to our staff, it was a no-brainer,” Platt said. “I have known Billy for many years and I know our teams are very lucky to have him on the coaching staff. He has a great swimming mind and a refreshing approach to working with athletes.”

Previously, Gordon coached high school swimming for five seasons, including three with Unionville High School and two with the Radnor High School girls team. Before that, he spent three years coaching for the Atlantic Coast Swim Team in West Chester.

“I am quite excited about this opportunity to join the La Salle swimming and diving program,” said Gordon. “My experiences as a coach have been rewarding. Working with driven athletes inspires me, and I look forward to doing the same at the college level.”

Gordon attended East Carolina University, where he swam competitively all four years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics education and is currently pursuing his master’s in education at La Salle.