Lars Jorgensen Received $75K Settlement Before Resignation from Kentucky

Comments: 4
by Riley Overend 4

August 24th, 2023 Coaching Changes, College, News, SEC

Former Kentucky head coach Lars Jorgensen was paid a $75,000 settlement before resigning in June — significantly less than the $402,500 left on his contract through the 2024-25 season — according to an open records request by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

SwimSwam also made an open records request for any documents related to investigations against Jorgensen, which revealed details about his previous NCAA compliance rules violations last year. However, neither records request offered more insight into this year’s investigation that resulted in his paid leave on May 1.

If Jorgensen had been fired without cause, he would have been owed his remaining salary of nearly half a million dollars. But by signing the separation agreement, the 10th-year Wildcats coach agreed to forgo any future claims against Kentucky. He could be fired with cause for level 1 or level 2 violations of NCAA or SEC rules, failure to follow university policies, acts of misconduct, failure to comply with an NCAA investigation, violating the NCAA’s sports wagering policy, and engaging in conduct that would embarrass the university or harm a student athlete.

The self-reported rules violations from last year were all level 3 infractions:

  • Countable athletically related activities (CARA) occurred on three required days off for the women’s swimmers
  • CARA occurred on one required day off for the men’s swimmers
  • Six hours of CARA occurred on two days which were outside of the playing season during a vacation period
  • Required athletically related activities (RARA) occurred on one required day off for the women’s swimmers
  • The men’s swimmers only met 13 of the 14 additional required days off
  • CARA occurred on the civic engagement day off
  • 22 non-postseason women’s swimmers participated in an overage of CARA by 21 minutes
  • 14 postseason women’s swimmers participated in an overage of CARA by 19 minutes
  • 14 non-postseason men’s swimmers participated in an overage of CARA by 9 minutes
  • A men’s administrative team meeting occurred with less than adequate notice

As a result of last year’s violations, Jorgensen was suspended for one meet by the SEC along with a weeklong suspension from team activities self-imposed by Kentucky. However, swimmers told SwimSwam that they were never told of the true reason for Jorgensen’s absence last season.

Former Princeton head coach Bret Lungaard was hired as Jorgensen’s replacement in July.

Becky D
14 minutes ago

I dont know anything about this situation other than what has been reported. It’s giving off Al Capone / tax evasion vibes.

Dave
1 hour ago

Hard to believe such evil exists in the world of sport. Do Kentucky swimmers compete? Will the next coach get to try his hand at coaching? I don’t recall a lot of meetings and off time during my seasons. Was vaguely familiar with the NCAA too. Never saw them in the next lane.

James Beam
1 hour ago

So what does Lars do from here? The cat is out of the bag as to what happened. Would another school give him a chance? Would a club team care that he had these types of violations? Is he done for good with coaching?

Douglass Wharrram Fan Club
Reply to  James Beam
1 hour ago

He helped Chip Kline find a club job, maybe they’ll be reunited by Ray in the future, besties stick together

