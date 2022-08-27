Lani Pallister Punches 800 Free Aussie National Record

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on the final night of competition at these 2022 Australian Short Course Championships, Lani Pallister produced a new national record in the women’s 800m freestyle.

The 20-year-old Griffith University ace logged a time of 8:07.37. That result beat the field by 26 seconds en route to overwriting the previous Aussie standard of 8:10.12 Pallister posted in 2020.

Splits for Pallister’s gold medal-winning swim on Saturday were as follows:

Pallister now becomes the 1oth fastest performer all-time in this women’s SCM 800 freestyle event.

The former Cotton Tree athlete has been on a roll, having won two bronze medals at this year’s World Championships. She was a member of the women’s 800m free relay which took 3rd, as well as her individual performance in the 800m free there in Budapest.

Pallister also claimed 800m free bronze at this year’s Commonwealth Games