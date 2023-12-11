La Salle Women Claim Victory Over A-10 Rival Rhode Island

Rhode Island vs La Salle
- December 9, 2023
- Philadelphia, Pa.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
Courtesy: La Salle Athletics
PHILADELPHIA – The Explorers women’s swim and dive team swam to victory Saturday morning 172-128 against A-10 Conference member Rhode Island.
The women will be back in action in the new year on January 11th when they take on Richmond.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- The meet started strong for La Salle with two medley teams taking the top spot. The winning group featured Rosalia Marin Martinez, Gabriela Herbreder, Tori Fenn, and Toni Rafferty.
- Marin Martinez was not done in the meet, however. The Sophomore took gold in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 58.96.
- Continuing her strong season in the sprints, Rafferty swam to the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle. Her time in that event was 23.93. The senior also took first in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.51 seconds.
- Looking at the divers, Tiffany Brawn had another outstanding meet. She broke the program record in the one-meter dive scoring a 303.08.
- Kelsie Waddington dove to a second-place finish behind Brawn in the one-meter dive. Her score was 265.65.
- Marin Martinez won her third overall event of the meet in the 200-yard backstroke. Her time for this race was 2:08.47.
- In the 100-yard butterfly, Tori Fenn swam to the top spot in 58.00 seconds flat.
- The 200-yard IM was won by Explorer, Felicia Rogell. The sophomore set the pace and swam to first in 2:10.61.
- The final event of the day was the 200-yard freestyle relay, and once against the top two spots were taken by La Salle. The winning group was Toni Rafferty, Tori Fenn, Lauren Fenn, and Gabriela Herbreder.
Courtesy: Rhode Island Athletics
Team Scores
La Salle 172
Rhode Island 128
How It Happened
Sophomore Rylee Kelly and junior Hannah Benavides both won a pair of races, but Rhode Island fell at La Salle 172-128 Saturday.
In Rhody’s lone in-season competition against an Atlantic 10 school, the Rams won four of the first six events to get off to a strong start. Junior Maddie Tetreault got URI’s first victory with her time of 10:51.27 in the 1000-yard Freestyle. Kelly followed that by winning the 200-yard Freestyle. Later in the meet, she came back to win the 500-yard Freestyle.
Benavides and freshman Julianna Tyler kept the early momentum going. Benavides won the fifth event of the day, the 100-yard Breaststroke, which Tyler followed by winning the 200-yard Butterfly.
Benavides later added a win in the 200-yard Breaststroke, but La Salle won six of the final 10 events to pull away down the stretch.
Standouts from the Pool
- Junior Maddie Tetreault won the 1000-yard Freestyle with a time of 10:51.27, while freshman Cate Carboni added a third-place finish in the event.
- Sophomore Ella Hacker had a pair of second-place finishes, scoring in both the 200- and 100-yard Butterfly events.
- Sophomore Lily Hsu won the 3-meter dive with a score of 282.15.
- In addition to her Freshman Julianna Tyler won the 200-yard Butterfly with a time of 2:06.91 and was nearly five second ahead of the field.
- Tyler also was second in the 200-yard Individual Medley.
What’s Next
Rhode Island has finished the 2023 portion of its schedule. The Rams are off until they travel to New Hampshire for a head-to-head meet on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.