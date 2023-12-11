Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

La Salle Women Claim Victory Over A-10 Rival Rhode Island

Rhode Island vs La Salle

  • December 9, 2023
  • Philadelphia, Pa.
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results

Courtesy: La Salle Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – The Explorers women’s swim and dive team swam to victory Saturday morning 172-128 against A-10 Conference member Rhode Island.

The women will be back in action in the new year on January 11th when they take on Richmond. Follow @LaSalleUSwim on X and @lasalleuswim on Instagram for content and updates surrounding the team.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

  • The meet started strong for La Salle with two medley teams taking the top spot. The winning group featured Rosalia Marin Martinez, Gabriela Herbreder, Tori Fenn, and Toni Rafferty.
  • Marin Martinez was not done in the meet, however. The Sophomore took gold in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 58.96.
  • Continuing her strong season in the sprints, Rafferty swam to the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle. Her time in that event was 23.93. The senior also took first in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.51 seconds.
  • Looking at the divers, Tiffany Brawn had another outstanding meet. She broke the program record in the one-meter dive scoring a 303.08.
  • Kelsie Waddington dove to a second-place finish behind Brawn in the one-meter dive. Her score was 265.65.
  • Marin Martinez won her third overall event of the meet in the 200-yard backstroke. Her time for this race was 2:08.47.
  • In the 100-yard butterfly, Tori Fenn swam to the top spot in 58.00 seconds flat.
  • The 200-yard IM was won by Explorer, Felicia Rogell. The sophomore set the pace and swam to first in 2:10.61.
  • The final event of the day was the 200-yard freestyle relay, and once against the top two spots were taken by La Salle. The winning group was Toni RaffertyTori FennLauren Fenn, and Gabriela Herbreder.

Courtesy: Rhode Island Athletics

Team Scores
La Salle 172
Rhode Island 128

How It Happened
Sophomore Rylee Kelly and junior Hannah Benavides both won a pair of races, but Rhode Island fell at La Salle 172-128 Saturday.

In Rhody’s lone in-season competition against an Atlantic 10 school, the Rams won four of the first six events to get off to a strong start. Junior Maddie Tetreault got URI’s first victory with her time of 10:51.27 in the 1000-yard Freestyle. Kelly followed that by winning the 200-yard Freestyle. Later in the meet, she came back to win the 500-yard Freestyle.

Benavides and freshman Julianna Tyler kept the early momentum going. Benavides won the fifth event of the day, the 100-yard Breaststroke, which Tyler followed by winning the 200-yard Butterfly.

Benavides later added a win in the 200-yard Breaststroke, but La Salle won six of the final 10 events to pull away down the stretch.

Standouts from the Pool

  • Junior Maddie Tetreault won the 1000-yard Freestyle with a time of 10:51.27, while freshman Cate Carboni added a third-place finish in the event.
  • Sophomore Ella Hacker had a pair of second-place finishes, scoring in both the 200- and 100-yard Butterfly events.
  • Sophomore Lily Hsu won the 3-meter dive with a score of 282.15.
  • In addition to her Freshman Julianna Tyler won the 200-yard Butterfly with a time of 2:06.91 and was nearly five second ahead of the field.
  • Tyler also was second in the 200-yard Individual Medley.

What’s Next
Rhode Island has finished the 2023 portion of its schedule. The Rams are off until they travel to New Hampshire for a head-to-head meet on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.

