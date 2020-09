La Exrecordista Mundial Ariana Kukors Anuncia El Nacimiento De Su Primer Hijo

View this post on Instagram

Whitaker Michael Smith (aka Whit), born on September 3rd at 12:02am, 7lbs 13oz and 21in ❤️ Named after his Grandpa Christopher Whitaker Smith, a man who lives a life of tremendous principle with a heart of gold, and Uncle Michael, who brings the fun and light to every room. He came in a hurry… we walked into the hospital after 8pm and he was here less than 4 hours later… we know our little man will keep us on our toes from here on out. Our hearts are overflowing as we adjust to life with our sweet boy 🥰