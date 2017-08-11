LA 1984 Athletes & Volunteers Reflect 33 Years After Closing Ceremony

33 years ago today, the closing ceremonies of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles rolled in the end of a unique Olympic experience.

With Los Angeles coming up with the 2028 bid for the Games, the athletes and volunteers from the previous LA Olympics reflect upon their experiences. Crowds of nearly 80,000 people came to experience the LA Olympics that was expressed as an open house party where everyone was invited and welcomed in.

In a short 11 years, Los Angeles will have the opportunity to repeat what they created 33 years ago today, this time with more up-to-date facilities that spread across a wide range of the LA area.