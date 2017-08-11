LA 1984 Athletes & Volunteers Reflect 33 Years After Closing Ceremony

August 11th, 2017 Video

33 years ago today, the closing ceremonies of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles rolled in the end of a unique Olympic experience.

With Los Angeles coming up with the 2028 bid for the Games, the athletes and volunteers from the previous LA Olympics reflect upon their experiences. Crowds of nearly 80,000 people came to experience the LA Olympics that was expressed as an open house party where everyone was invited and welcomed in.

In a short 11 years, Los Angeles will have the opportunity to repeat what they created 33 years ago today, this time with more up-to-date facilities that spread across a wide range of the LA area.

AWSI DOOGER
I was there, albeit outside the Coliseum. Great memories. Thousands were outside. We talked and wondered and watched the fireworks. Then eventually late in the program they opened the gates for people to exit and many of us dashed inside. So I saw the final minutes, and all the amazing color. I was a young guy at the time. Barely out of college. I paid for many events but wasn’t going to spring for the hundreds they wanted for opening or closing ceremony. I’m sure it would look like a bargain today. Let’s see, on that final day I saw the beginning and end of the marathon and also watched Greg Louganis win a diving gold. Before driving back to… Read more »
