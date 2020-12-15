Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

KZNA Premier Provincial C’ships Moved To 2021

2020’s version of the annual Kwazulu-Natal Aquatics (KZNA) Premier Provincial Championships in South Africa has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The KZNA is affiliated with Swimming South Africa, but also is the administrative organization for all other aquatic sports including artistic swimming, diving, water polo and open water swimming.

This year’s event has been delayed due to the fact that training within South Africa has been sparse, with COVID-19-related restrictions severely limiting access to aquatic facilities throughout the nation.

Additionally, KZNA says the decision to move the meet was based on the fact that South Africa’s Minister of Health has announced that the nation is in its 2nd coronavirus wave with hot spots in Eastern & Western Cape, Gauteng and KZN with superspreading districts identified within.

 

The 2019 KZNA Premier Provincial Championships saw young guns Matthew Sates and Erin Gallagher take multiple titles while Olympic champion Chad Le Clos has also raced in previous editions of the competition.

Below is a table containing the South African government’s latest coronavirus reporting figures from Monday, December 14th.

