Kylie Masse on Qualifying for 3rd Olympics, Women’s Backstroke Depth, and Training in Spain

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

At the recent Canadian Trials, backstroking ace Kylie Masse swam the best times she has recorded since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (57.94 100 Back, 2:06.24 200 Back), qualifying for her 3rd Olympics in Paris. Returning to her home in Spain after the Trials, Masse joined her coaches and training group in Canet at the first leg of the Mare Nostrum Tour, where she won the 50 back on night 1 (27.43).

SwimSwam caught up with Masse after her win, discussing her Trials experience and looking ahead to the Paris Olympic Games.