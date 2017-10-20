Kromowidjojo Keeps The Fast Times Rolling W/ Dutch Fly Record

2017 SWIM CUP AMSTERDAM

2012 Olympic champion in the 50m and 100m freestyle, Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Netherlands, may not have raced her way to any medals in Rio, but the 27-year-old isn’t dwelling on the past. She hit this summer full throttle, winning silver in the women’s 50m freestyle at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, then following that up with a brand new World Record (22.93) in the short course version of the same event while competing at the World Cup Eindhoven.

Along with her speedy World Cup streak in the sprint events, Kromo took a between-cluster break to race in Amsterdam this weekend, taking on the women’s 50m butterfly field at the Swim Cup tonight. After stopping the clock at 24.89 to claim the top seed of the morning, Kromo earned a time of 24.53 to take the gold in tonight’s final, knocking .01 off of her own previous national record of 24.54 set at that Eindhoven World Cup meet.

The World Record in the short course 50m butterfly rests at the 24.38 set by Therese Alshammar back in 2009, so both Kromo and Swedish Olympic gold medalist Sarah Sjostrom keep creeping closer and closer to that threshold.

Kromo is set to race the women’s 100m freestyle tomorrow at the Optisport Sloterparkbad, so we’ll keep an eye on what the talented mutlti-Olympian has in store for that event.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Kromowidjojo Keeps The Fast Times Rolling W/ Dutch Fly Record"

Uberfan

Ranomi is bacon and eggs and I wish the best for her

40 minutes 7 seconds ago
