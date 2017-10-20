Yan Zibei Goes Sub-Minute in 100 Breaststroke for 2nd Time This Season

2017 Zhu Wang Cup/Chinese Autumn Nationals

October 20th-24th, 2017

Huangshan City, China

50m Course

Results (in Chinese)

22-year old Chinese swimmer Yan Zibei swam the first sub-minute long course 100 breaststroke of the new season in September at the Chinese National Games, and on Friday at the Zhu Wang Cup, China’s autumn national championship event, he did so again. Zibei swam 59.38 in the event on day 1 of the meet, which was a second-and-a-half faster than anyone else in the field, and gives him the world’s only two times better than a minute in the young season.

Zibei was a member of the Chinese team at the 2016 Olympic Games, though he finished just tied-for-27th in the 100 breaststroke. He improved at last summer’s World Championships to make the final, but added time to just finish 7th. In the 50, he set a National Record in prelims but then missed the final altogether. Those individual swims earned him a spot on China’s top relays, where he grabbed a medal as part of China’s mixed 400 medley relay that tied Canada for bronze and was part of a 6th-place team in the men’s 400 medley relay.

Other Day 1 Winners: