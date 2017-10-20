2x Nevada Champion Dylan Sweikert Sends Verbal to Cal Baptist

Dylan Sweikert of Las Vegas, Nevada has verbally committed to California Baptist University for the 2018-19 school year.

“I picked CBU because of the great team atmosphere and work ethic. Cal Baptist has amazing facilities as well as a team of staff members that really care about my success as a swimmer and as an adult.”

Sweikert is a senior at Palo Verde High School, where he is the double-defending Nevada state champion in the 100 free. At the 2017 NIAA 4A state meet, he contributed to the Palo Verde team title with a 47.60 win in the 100 free, a fourth in the 50 free (22.00), an anchor on the winning 400 free relay, and an anchor on the 5th-place 200 free relay. The previous year he won the 100 free (47.35) and was runner-up in the 50 (21.84) as a sophomore.

Sweikert swims year-round with Sandpipers of Nevada under coach Ronald Aitken. When he’s not doing high school swimming, he extends well beyond the sprint range. He was runner-up in the 1500 free (16:22.53), fourth in the 800 (8:41.13), and sixth in the 400 free (4:10.57) at 2017 Western Zone Senior Championships this summer. He wrapped up his summer with PBs in the 400/800/1500 free and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 84

100 free – 35

200 free – 1:43.75

500 free – 4:42.47

1000 free – 9:37.38

1650 free – 16:12.33

