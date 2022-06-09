Kristy King Promoted To Associate Head Coach At Wisconsin

Courtesy: Wisconsin Athletics

MADISON, Wis. – Kristy King has been promoted to associate head coach of the Wisconsin swimming and diving program head coach Yuri Suguiyama announced on Friday.

King moves into her new role after four successful seasons as an assistant coach on the Badgers’ staff. A former Wisconsin team captain, King returned to Madison join the coaching staff in 2018 and has played a particularly integral role in the success of UW’s women’s squad.

“Kristy has been instrumental in growing our program and changing the culture on our pool deck,” Suguiyama said. “Her specific work with our women’s team saw them achieve one of our best season’s in recent memory with many exciting things on the horizon. From being a team captain to an assistant coach and now an associate head coach, Kristy is a Badger through and through. I look forward to sharing the pool deck with her for many years to come.”

“I am so grateful for Coach Yuri’s leadership and guidance over the past few years and I am excited for this new opportunity to grow as a coach,” King added. “It is a privilege to learn from one of the best coaches in the world and work alongside our amazing staff every day. There is no better place to be a student-athlete than the University of Wisconsin and I look forward to many more years as a Badger.”

Last season, King helped coach the Badger women to a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, the school’s highest in five seasons. King has worked with multiple All-Americans during her time at Wisconsin, including Beata Nelson , Phoebe Bacon and Paige McKenna among others.

Prior to returning to Wisconsin in 2018, King enjoyed a two-year stint at Michigan where she helped the Wolverine women claim Big Ten team titles in both seasons, including a fourth-place finish at the 2018 NCAA Championship. King also spent four seasons at Iowa and two and George Mason.

King graduated from Wisconsin in 2008 with a degree in economics, earning academic all-Big Ten honors and captaining the Badger women’s swimming and diving team as a senior.