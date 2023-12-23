Kristóf Rasovszky and Nikolett Pádár Highlight Hungarian Roster For 2024 Worlds

Ten men and five women have been named to the Hungarian roster for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar this February with competition scheduled from February 2-18th with swimming scheduled from February 11th-18th.

Another nine swimmers have been designated as relay only swimmers, although some of them are listed as questionable.

Notably absent from the roster are both Kristof Milak and Hubert Kos. Just earlier this week, Milak has reportedly not returned to his regular training. Milak did not attend Worlds this past summer in Fukuoka, Japan.

Hungary only won one medal in Japan as Hubert Kos captured gold in the men’s 200 backstroke. Kos is currently training in the US with Arizona State as he is in his sophomore season with the Sun Devils after arriving last January.

Although Kos will not attend Worlds, Arizona State teammate Zalán Sárkány is listed as questionable to attend. The 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will begin on March 6th, 2024, about two and a half weeks after swimming concludes in Doha.

Highlighting the roster on the men’s side is Kristóf Rasovszky who will compete in open water during the first week and then in the pool during the second week of competition. Rasovszky finished 6th this past summer in the 1500 freestyle.

Nikolett Pádár highlights the women’s roster. Padar moved on to semifinals of the 200 freestyle this past summer, swimming a 1:56.55 to finish 10th, just 0.06 seconds off of qualifying for finals.

The team has also announced their open water roster with two swimmers for each gender. One swimmer for each gender has also been designated as a “reserve” for the first week of Worlds, which is when open water will take place. Open water competition is scheduled from February 3rd-8th.

Men’s Roster

Dávid Betlehem

Balázs Holló

Ádám Jászó

Benedek Kovács

Richard Márton

Nándor Németh

Kristóf Rasovszky

Zalán Sárkány (?)

Sebasztián Szabó

Ádám Telegdy

Women’s Roster

Ajna Késely

Dóra Molnár

Nikolett Pádár

Dalma Sebestyén

Eszter Szabó-Feltóthy

Relay Swimmers:

Minna Ábrahám (?)

Aliz Kalmár/Eszter Békési (?)

Lora Komoróczy

Petra Senánszky

Panna Ugrai

Dániel Sós

Dániel Mészáros

Boglárka Kapás (4×200 women’s relay)

? Designates Questionable as “the start of several young people studying in America is also questionable.”

Open Water Team

Men: Kristóf Rasovszky, Dávid Betlehem, Péter Gálicz (reserve)

Women: Bettina Fábián, Mira Szimcsák, Anna Olasz (reserve)