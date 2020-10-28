Korstanje Hits Near-Best 50 Free At Dutch Training Meet

2020 NED NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING MEET

October 22nd & October 23rd

Eindhoven, Netherlands

LCM (50m)

Results

Several Dutch national team members not competing in the International Swimming League (ISL) contested events last weekend at an internal training meet in Eindhoven.

The exclusive meet was a chance for racers to shake off the long course meters cobwebs en route to setting some baselines as we get into the throes of the 2020/21 season.

Among the participants was 21-year-old NC State Wolfpack swimmer Nyls Korstanje. The sprinter took on the 50m free, 100m free and an off-event of the 100m back over the two-day meet.

In his bread-and-butter 50m free and 100m free events, Korstanje put up times of 22.21 and 49.44, respectively. The former outing represents the 3rd fastest time of his career, sitting only behind his PB of 22.15 and near-best of 22.16, both posted at the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville this past January.

As for the latter, he’s been as fast as 48.87, his sole outing under the 49-second mark, so the fact he’s in the 49-mid range at this point is a good sign the ACC champ is moving in the right direction.

As for the 100 back, Korstanje’s time of 56.36 falls among the top 10 results of his young career. Although not his specialty as we mentioned, Korstanje has been the Dutch relay backstroker on occasion, having swum the leg at the past European and World Championships.

Additional Times: